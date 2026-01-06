2 mothers criticised for allegedly letting children throw decorative pebbles at Taiwan restaurant

They did not appear embarrassed, even as restaurant staff were left to clean up after the kids.

By - 6 Jan 2026, 3:29 pm

Mothers criticised for allegedly allowing children to throw pebbles in restaurant

Two women, believed to be mothers, have drawn criticism online after they were allegedly seen allowing their young children to play with decorative pebbles inside a restaurant in Taichung, Taiwan.

The incident came to light after another diner shared her experience on Threads on Saturday (3 Jan), detailing what she witnessed at the restaurant.

Source: @07vanessa18 on Threads

According to the original poster (OP), she and a friend were dining at an unnamed restaurant when they repeatedly heard the sound of objects hitting the floor.

Upon looking around, they reportedly noticed three toddlers taking turns throwing pebbles onto the ground, while the two women accompanying them did nothing to stop them.

Photos and videos attached to the post showed the children collecting white pebbles from a planter bench using cups, before repeatedly tossing them onto the floor as the women continued chatting.

kids play pebbles taiwan restaurant (1)

Source: @07vanessa18 on Threads

Restaurant staff left to repeatedly clean up pebbles

At one point, two restaurant staff members approached the table and began picking up the pebbles.

However, the OP claimed that the children continued the behaviour, refilling their cups and throwing the stones again as staff cleaned up after them.

kids play pebbles taiwan restaurant (2)

Source: @07vanessa18 on Threads

“The mothers didn’t seem embarrassed at all,” the OP wrote.

She added that she chose not to step in, explaining that since the staff had already addressed the situation, she did not feel it was appropriate for her, as a fellow customer, to intervene.

kids play pebbles taiwan restaurant

Source: @07vanessa18 on Threads

Netizens criticise women for letting toddlers misbehave in public

The post sparked heated discussion online, with many netizens criticising the women for allegedly failing to discipline their children in a public setting.

Some acknowledged their general discomfort with posting others online for public scrutiny, but felt the situation warranted attention due to its impact on the dining environment.

 

Translation: Although I really dislike the behaviour of filming other people’s children and mothers and putting them on public trial over trivial matters, this is seriously outrageous. Stones were scattered all over the floor, this truly deserves public criticism. How blind must they be, and how useless must their limbs be?
Source: Threads

Others, however, took issue with the OP’s stance, accusing her of disliking children and suggesting that she would understand the situation better once she became a parent herself.

Translation: Why do people hate children? You’ll understand once you have kids.
Source: Threads

In response, several users came to the OP’s defence, clarifying that the criticism was directed at the adults involved rather than the children.

Translation: That’s not hating children. It’s hating parents. Are you that kind of parent, too? It means the adults aren’t teaching properly; the subject here is the adults.
Source: Threads

A number of netizens also expressed sympathy for the restaurant staff, noting that they were left to repeatedly clean up after the toddlers despite the presence of their caregivers.

Also read: 'Disgusting': Women in M'sia criticised for letting children urinate into rubbish bin at supermarket

Featured image adapted from @07vanessa18 on Threads.

