2 mothers criticised for allegedly letting children throw decorative pebbles at Taiwan restaurant

Mothers criticised for allegedly allowing children to throw pebbles in restaurant

Two women, believed to be mothers, have drawn criticism online after they were allegedly seen allowing their young children to play with decorative pebbles inside a restaurant in Taichung, Taiwan.

The incident came to light after another diner shared her experience on Threads on Saturday (3 Jan), detailing what she witnessed at the restaurant.

According to the original poster (OP), she and a friend were dining at an unnamed restaurant when they repeatedly heard the sound of objects hitting the floor.

Upon looking around, they reportedly noticed three toddlers taking turns throwing pebbles onto the ground, while the two women accompanying them did nothing to stop them.

Photos and videos attached to the post showed the children collecting white pebbles from a planter bench using cups, before repeatedly tossing them onto the floor as the women continued chatting.

Restaurant staff left to repeatedly clean up pebbles

At one point, two restaurant staff members approached the table and began picking up the pebbles.

However, the OP claimed that the children continued the behaviour, refilling their cups and throwing the stones again as staff cleaned up after them.

“The mothers didn’t seem embarrassed at all,” the OP wrote.

She added that she chose not to step in, explaining that since the staff had already addressed the situation, she did not feel it was appropriate for her, as a fellow customer, to intervene.

Netizens criticise women for letting toddlers misbehave in public

The post sparked heated discussion online, with many netizens criticising the women for allegedly failing to discipline their children in a public setting.

Some acknowledged their general discomfort with posting others online for public scrutiny, but felt the situation warranted attention due to its impact on the dining environment.

Others, however, took issue with the OP’s stance, accusing her of disliking children and suggesting that she would understand the situation better once she became a parent herself.

In response, several users came to the OP’s defence, clarifying that the criticism was directed at the adults involved rather than the children.

A number of netizens also expressed sympathy for the restaurant staff, noting that they were left to repeatedly clean up after the toddlers despite the presence of their caregivers.

Also read: ‘Disgusting’: Women in M’sia criticised for letting children urinate into rubbish bin at supermarket

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @07vanessa18 on Threads.