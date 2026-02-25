Kim Jong Un’s 13-year-old daughter reportedly given role in North Korea’s missile bureau, seen as succession signal

Kim Jong Un’s 13-year-old daughter reportedly named head of North Korea missile bureau

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly given his 13-year-old daughter a senior role linked to the country’s missile command structure, as South Korean sources and media reports continue to scrutinise signs of succession planning.

South Korean newspaper The Chosun Daily, citing senior government sources, reported that Kim Ju Ae is acting as a “missile general director” within North Korea’s missile organisation, a role described in related coverage as comparable to a director-level position tied to the Missile Administration, which oversees the country’s nuclear forces.

Reportedly receiving military briefings

The same reporting said she is believed to be receiving briefings from generals and issuing directions connected to missile operations.

Jang Chang Ha remains the official head of the missile organisation, a position he has held since late 2023, but the reports cited intelligence suggesting the teenager has begun taking on duties associated with operational command.

Newsweek, citing a senior South Korean official and intelligence sources, similarly said she has been described as taking on an elevated role, including instances where she was said to issue directions rather than the official director.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has also provided its strongest public assessment to date, telling lawmakers that she is the “most likely successor” and describing the situation as being at the stage of designation.

The agency added that it had detected signs she has offered views on some policy matters.

Possible name change

Senior South Korean sources were also reported to have obtained intelligence indicating the daughter’s name is Kim Ju Hae, after years of the public using “Kim Ju Ae”.

Observers point to precedent within the Kim family: Kim Jong Un’s own name was not formally disclosed in state media until 2010, when he was publicly designated as successor.

The name “Ju Ae” was first publicised outside North Korea in 2013, after former NBA player Dennis Rodman spoke about it following a trip to Pyongyang.

Increasing public appearances

North Korean media first acknowledged her publicly in November 2022, when she appeared alongside Kim Jong Un at the launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, with state outlets referring to her as his “beloved child” or “beloved daughter”.

Since then, she has repeatedly appeared with him at missile- and defence-related events, a pattern that has fuelled speculation about her growing political importance.

Analysts cited in regional reporting interpret her repeated presence at key weapons sites as an effort to associate her image with the country’s nuclear and missile capabilities, thereby strengthening her standing within both the ruling party and the armed forces.

Party congress re-elects Kim Jong Un

The reports emerged as North Korea’s state media said the ruling Workers’ Party re-elected Kim Jong Un as general secretary at its Ninth Congress.

Newsweek reported that the congress resolution praised Kim’s leadership in strengthening the Korean People’s Army and its preparedness for conflict.

Separately, South Korean sources said intelligence authorities were monitoring developments around the ongoing party congress in Pyongyang.

