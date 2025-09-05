Kim Jong Un uses private toilet on train to China to prevent health data leaks & assassination risk

Kim Jong Un uses private toilet & other extreme measures to protect health data while travelling to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly went to extraordinary lengths to safeguard his biological data during his recent visit to China.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Kim travelled aboard his private armoured train, the Taeyangho, which is equipped with a private bathroom and toilet.

These measures are intended to prevent any leaks of his body waste, which could reveal sensitive health information or potentially put him at risk of assassination.

“The physical condition of the supreme leader has a major impact on the North Korean regime,” a South Korean intelligence official familiar with North Korean affairs told Nikkei Asia.

“North Korea makes a particular effort to seal off anything related to that, such as hair and excrement.”

Previously implemented similar measures

Kim has reportedly employed similar precautions during previous domestic and international engagements.

According to The Chosun Daily, he brought mobile toilets to both the inter-Korean summit in South Korea and the North Korea-United States (US) summit in Singapore in 2018.

At the Singapore summit, the hotel room he used was kept unavailable to other guests for two days after his departure.

In 2019, during a train stop in China ahead of another summit, Kim’s sister and deputy department director of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim Yo Jong, was reportedly seen holding an ashtray to collect his cigarette butt.

Additionally, to prevent the collection of his fingerprints, Kim reportedly uses dedicated pens prepared by his staff rather than those provided at summits.

More recently, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, his staff were reportedly seen wiping off all traces of biological material that could contain DNA.

Attended military parade in Beijing

Kim was in Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend “a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War”.

On Wednesday (3 Sept), he took part in a military parade alongside Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Joining Kim at the event were top North Korean officials, as well as his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who is reportedly being groomed as his successor.

This marks her first appearance at an international event.

