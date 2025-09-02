North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in China aboard heavily armoured train to attend military parade

Kim Jong Un travels to China for military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to China on Monday (1 Sept) aboard his private train, crossing the border early Tuesday (2 Sept), according to the state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

News1 Korea reported that Kim’s train reportedly arrived in Beijing around 4pm local time, marking his first visit to China in nearly seven years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Kim to attend “a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War”.

Kim is also expected to take part in China’s Victory Day military parade in Beijing on Wednesday (3 Sept).

The immediate announcement of his trip is unusual.

In 2023, when Kim visited Russia, North Korean state media only reported the visit two days after his departure.

North Korean leader travels by armoured train

Kim’s private train, the Taeyangho, is heavily armoured and equipped with bullet-proofing and weapons, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Due to its weight and the poor condition of North Korea’s railways, it travels slowly at around 60km/h.

Rodong Sinmun reported that senior officials from North Korea’s government and ruling party are accompanying Kim on the journey.

The trip from Pyongyang to Beijing typically takes about 20 hours.

Before departing, Kim inspected a missile research facility developing carbon-fibre composite materials for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Russian & Iranian presidents to attend military parade

In addition to Kim, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are expected to attend the parade.

Putin is also visiting China for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, according to the Kyiv Independent.

The Chosun Daily noted that the visit could mark the first meeting of North Korea, China, and Russia’s leaders since the end of the Cold War.

