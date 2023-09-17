South Korean Actor Kim Seon Ho Spotted Buying Ice Cream At Katong Shopping Mall, Smiles At Fans

Latest News People

He was in Singapore for a fan meet.

By - 17 Sep 2023, 6:53 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

South Korean Actor Kim Seon Ho Buys Ice Cream & Dines At East Coast Restaurant

‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ fans in Katong had quite the treat on 16 Sep when they spotted the series’ star, Kim Seon Ho, visiting an ice cream shop in the area.

He had ducked in to buy gelato from the eatery, greeting fans with a smile.

@ankathereen

The Smile!!! 😍 #kimseonho #kimseonhoinsingapore #kimseonhoinsingapore2023 #kimseonhotiktok #hanjipyeong

♬ Snow On The Beach – Taylor Swift

The actor later visited a seafood restaurant in East Coast, dining with a few companions.

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho buys ice cream in Katong

A netizen uploaded a TikTok video of her encounter with Kim at an ice cream shop in Katong.

Source: TikTok

He popped into the store, buying himself and a female companion a cup of gelato before exiting the area.

Source: TikTok

Upon realising a crowd of fans had gathered at the entrance, he ducked his head and smiled shyly.

Source: TikTok

Kim then passed them on his way out of the eatery.

A separate TikTok video shows him waiting to cross the road while still at Katong, with fans filming him with their phones.

Source: TikTok

Once the traffic lights turned green, he stepped on the street, with his fans dogging his heels.

Stops by restaurant in East Coast to dine in

Kim’s exploration of the country didn’t just end there, with the actor also dropping by Long Beach Seafood Restaurant in East Coast.

@chowtimes

I met KIM SEON HO!!! Well… kinda. #singapore #chilicrab #kimseonho #kimseonhosingapore

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

According to the OP of the TikTok video, he was dining in with a few companions.

Kim was in Singapore to hold a fan meet at The Star Theatre on 15 Sep, as part of his ‘One, Two, Three. Smile’ Asia tour.

Taking to Instagram, he thanked local fans for the event, which was a resounding success with many in attendance.

Source: @seonho__kim on Instagram

Unfortunately for those interested, he’s back in South Korea, with footage showing him arriving at Incheon Airport from Singapore.

Hopefully, though, we might see him return sometime in the future.

Also read: Jackson Wang Casually Walks Into Siglap Café, Staff Starstruck By Idol’s Appearance

Jackson Wang Casually Walks Into Siglap Café, Staff Starstruck By Idol’s Appearance

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok, TikTok and TikTok.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Sudeshna Dhar
Sudeshna Dhar
  • More From Author