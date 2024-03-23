Japanese musician Kitaro to perform in S’pore in June after 7 years

Japanese musician Kitaro to perform in Singapore on 25 & 26 June

Japanese musician Kitaro will perform in Singapore come June for the first time in seven years.

The 71-year-old, whose real name is Masanori Takahashi, will be performing for two nights at the Sands Theatre as part of his ‘The Best Of Kitaro World Tour’.

Tickets are priced between S$128 and S$388 and are already up for grabs on SISTIC’s website.

Kitaro Singapore concert tickets available from S$128

Ticketing agency SISTIC Singapore announced Kitaro’s upcoming concert via social media on Friday (22 March).

As part of ‘The Best of Kitaro World Tour’, Kitaro will be performing in Singapore on 25 and 26 June.

The shows will take place at 8pm at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

According to the synopsis on SISTIC’s website, the show will feature “iconic songs and fan favourites” from Kitaro’s career which spans over 40 years.

Those in attendance will also be treated to some of Kitaro’s works that have never been performed live.

“This time I intended to delve deeper into my past and include music in this tour that I have not performed anywhere previously,” noted the musician.

Tickets for the concert are already up for grabs on SISTIC’s website.

Here’s a breakdown of the different categories:

VIP with meet & greet: S$388

A Reserve: S$288

B Reserve: S$248

C Reserve: S$218

D Reserve: S$168

E Reserve: S$128

Fans can also enjoy the concert from a VIP Box. The VIP Box package costs S$1,552 and comes with four tickets and a meet and greet session.

Once had to cancel concert in Singapore due to long hair

The 71-year-old musician last performed in Singapore about seven years ago in Dec 2017.

Before that, Kitaro performed here in 2010, 2009, 2007, and 2004.

But not all of Kitaro’s Singapore concerts were that smooth sailing.

In 1984, Kitaro had to cancel one of his concerts here after he was denied entry at Changi Airport, reported the Singapore Monitor.

The Japanese musician was barred entry for refusing due to his long hair, which contravened a ‘long hair ban’ dating back to the 1960s.

The Singapore government implemented the ban to discourage men from keeping long hair, which was associated with “drug-taking hippies in the West“.

Other artists who had to cancel shows in Singapore due to their long hair include Cliff Richard, Led Zeppelin, and the Bee Gees.

