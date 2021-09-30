Kitten Trapped In Jurong Canal After Rainfall Saved By Passersby

Neighbourhood cats are some of the most beloved creatures here in Singapore. Often times a source of comfort and joy, they are usually well taken care of by residents in the area.

So when a kitten accidentally found itself stuck in a Jurong Canal crying for help, a group of passersby wasted no time in helping the feline out of the tricky situation.

The helpful group came together to devise a lift mechanism using baskets and strings to coerce the cat into a rescue.

Thankfully, the cat is now safe in the hands of a Jurong resident.

Kitten trapped in Jurong canal after heavy rainfall

According to a Facebook post shared on the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats group, a kitten was found crying for help along a section of Sungei Lanchar canal on Wednesday (29 Sep).

As it had been raining throughout the day, the canal was filled with rainwater. It is not known how long the cat had been keeping afloat in the canal then.

Given the strong currents, the kitten could have been swept away at any moment.

Passersby create saving contraption using baskets & raffia strings

Thankfully, a group of handy rescuers were present to save the kitten from potentially drowning.

The crafty group managed to create a rescue contraption using just a plastic basket and raffia strings.

The contraption was then stabilised with stones and lowered into the canal. After some careful coercing, the kitten climbed into the basket.

The basket was then hoisted and the kitten was taken care of swiftly as it was shivering from the cold and exhaustion.

At the point of writing, the kitten is in the safe hands of the OP who has taken it upon himself to care for the creature.

Kudos to the passersby for their quick thinking

Kudos to the quick-thinking passersby for coming up with the plan and executed it bravely. Their decisiveness in the situation could have been the difference between life and death for the kitten.

It’s heartening to see the community come together to save one of their neighbourhood friends.

Once again, the kampung spirit prevails.

