Kitten gets stuffed in container & rolled around in Tuas canteen, stern warning issued to perpetrator

Kitten gets stuffed into container in Tuas, site manager refuses to cooperate with SPCA

In a social media post on 23 June, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) reported on an alleged abuse case where a kitten was stuffed into a plastic container.

The act, which allegedly occurred on 26 March, between 9.45pm and 10.30pm, was committed by a worker at Tech Park Crescent in Tuas.

Apart from sealing the kitten in the plastic container, they repeatedly rolled the container with the kitten inside around a canteen.

On 29 March, a colleague of the suspected abuser made a report of the incident to the SPCA. The site supervisor was reportedly aware of the situation.

On 1 April, SPCA conducted an unannounced inspection at the premises.

The manager told SPCA that the cat had already been released and a “stern warning” issued to the alleged abuser.

However, the manager refused to show inspectors any CCTV footage or cooperate with further investigation.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Aarthi Sankar, Executive Director at SPCA, confirmed that they do not have any information on the whereabouts or condition of the kitten.

Subsequently, SPCA referred the matter to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

MS News has reached out to AVS for their comments on the incident.

SPCA urges public to report any witnessed abuse cases

SPCA highlighted that this incident would have gone undetected if it were not for the abuser’s colleague choosing to report it.

The organisation urged others to report any witnessed incident of abuse and neglect, even if uncertain.

SPCA encouraged anyone reporting to take photos or videos of the incident if possible.

They should also note the location, time, and people involved and report it immediately through any of the following hotlines:

SPCA: 6287 5355 (ext. 9)

AVS: 1800 476 1600

Police: 999

Featured image adapted from image courtesy of SPCA Singapore and Google Maps.