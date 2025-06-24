Chocolate bar found inside Jurong West community cat’s water bowl, it’s toxic for felines

Chocolate found in Jurong West community cat’s water bowl, residents concerned

Chocolate was recently discovered in an elderly community cat’s water bowl. The discovery, made at a HDB void deck in Jurong West, has led to concern among volunteers and residents who care for the feline.

The cat, known as Mouley, is described as a geriatric feline of around 15-18 years old. He was abandoned at a young age but has since become a familiar and well-loved presence in the neighbourhood.

The resident who noticed the chocolate in his bowl told MS News that Mouley is often seen lounging at the void deck and is regularly fed by nearby residents.

While Mouley sometimes sleeps indoors, he remains largely free-roaming and relies on the community for care.

The incident was shared in the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook group, a society that supports the welfare of stray cats across Singapore.

Chocolate could be “life-threatening” to cats, say concerned resident

The resident, who made the Facebook post on 2 June, wrote that “some evil-hearted person threw a fun-size chocolate bar into his water.”

Speaking to MS News, she identified herself as a concerned resident who has seen Mouley around for about 10 years.

“It was upsetting to discover that someone had polluted his drinking water with chocolate,” she said.

Based on pictures attached to the post, it appears a Mars bar was thrown into the water bowl.

“Chocolate is toxic to cats — consuming it could make them seriously ill or even be life-threatening.”

She said that after spotting the chocolate in the bowl, the water was thrown away to prevent accidental ingestion.

“You don’t have to love community cats, but please don’t harm them”

The resident said she decided to share the post after discarding the contaminated water.

“We immediately… shared the incident on Sayang Our Community page to raise awareness and protect his safety.”

“You don’t have to love community cats, but please do not harm them. They deserve kindness and respect,” the resident said.

If you witness harm or potential harm to a community animal, you can file a report with the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) or contact the relevant town council.

Also read: MP Lee Hui Ying to call for stronger penalties against animal welfare offences after recent spate of cat deaths