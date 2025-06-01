Another community cat found dead in Yishun near area where King Kong was found

Community cat found dead in Yishun with legs splayed in an awkward position

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Less than a month after the gruesome death of community cat King Kong, another cat has been found dead at the same area in Yishun where King Kong was found.

Strangely, its legs were found awkwardly splayed, calling into question how it died.

Community cat found dead in Blk 510A Yishun Street 51

Photos of the dead black-and-white cat were posted in the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook group on Sunday (1 June).

According to Janet, the cat lover who shared them, she received a message at 3am informing her about the death.

The carcass was found at Block 510A Yishun Street 51, near King Kong’s memorial in the void deck of Block 511A.

Both blocks are located in Yishun Oleander Breeze, a cluster of 12 blocks along Yishun Street 51.

Yishun community cat found dead with legs splayed open

What was strange about this case was that the cat’s hind legs were splayed open and pointing in different directions.

This is compared with its front legs, which were both pointed in the same direction.

There were also lumps of a brownish substance next to the cat, which Janet said were pieces of poo.

Netizens suspect cat abuse

Netizens were shocked and saddened by the discovery of another dead cat, though some said they had never seen it in the area before.

Many suspected that it was a case of cat abuse.

They also thought that the culprit might be the same person who abused King Kong, considering the carcass was found near where King

Commenters urged Janet to report the death to the authorities, with some suggesting setting up a residents’ patrol to catch the culprit.

She said she has already reported the case to the Animal & Veterinary Service.

4th community cat death in recent weeks

This is at least the fourth community cat found dead in recent weeks.

King Kong was found dead on the road on 9 May, with his eyes gouged out, his body cut up, and his organs split.

The second incident involved a cat named Shere Khan, who was found injured near Block 326B Sumang Walk in Punggol on 12 May. The National Parks Board (NParks) said in a statement that he had sustained his injuries due to a vehicular accident.

On 24 May, the carcass of a community cat named Sunshine was found bleeding and disposed of like rubbish in the void deck of Block 897 Tampines Street 81. He had suffered blunt force trauma to the right side of his head, dislocating his jaw, said a vet.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information about the latest death.

Also read: Everton Park residents confront man for spitting in community cat’s sleeping area, he claims he was rinsing his mouth

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Janet CashCash Chin on Facebook and Google Maps.