Punggol community cat likely injured in vehicular accident, no evidence of animal cruelty: NParks

NParks says road traffic accident possible common cause of injuries suffered by Punggol community cat

Shere Khan, a Punggol community cat that died after being found injured earlier this week, was likely involved in a vehicular accident.

In a statement sent to MS News, the National Parks Board (NParks) said there was “no overt evidence” to suggest animal cruelty.

Punggol community cat was sent to private vet by NParks

Shere Khan was found injured at the loading/unloading bay near Block 326B Sumang Walk, said Ms Jessica Kwok, NParks’ Group Director for Enforcement & Investigation.

He was sent to a private veterinary clinic for immediate care on Monday (12 May) morning after NParks received public feedback.

NParks then informed his caregiver, who was traced via his microchip, to follow up on his condition with the clinic.

Punggol cat euthanised, injuries suggestive of blunt force trauma

Unfortunately, Shere Khan was subsequently euthanised at the clinic on welfare grounds and later cremated.

According to the vet, Shere Khan’s injuries were suggestive of “blunt force trauma to the head”.

A road traffic accident is a possible common cause of such injuries, the report added.

NParks investigated death of Punggol cat with interview & CCTV footage

NParks started investigating the case immediately, interviewing the person who first found the cat and reviewing CCTV footage in the loading/unloading bay and carpark vicinity.

But it did not find any overt evidence that the injuries were sustained due to a deliberate act of cruelty, NParks said, adding:

Based on the investigation findings, it is likely that the cat had sustained its injuries due to a vehicular accident.

Welfare group had suggested that cat was abused

Welfare group LUNI Singapore, which first broke the news of Shere Khan’s case, had suggested that he was abused, saying in a Facebook post on Tuesday (13 May):

The nature of his injuries points strongly to deliberate abuse, potentially involving strangulation or blunt force trauma.

It appealed for witnesses or footage that could shed light on the nature of his demise.

Volunteers from the Cat Welfare Society had also gone door-to-door in Sumang Walk, handing out flyers appealing for information.

On Thursday (15 May), Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is an MP-elect for Punggol GRC, said the town council would put up posters in the area to raise awareness on animal welfare.

Investigations ongoing into Yishun community cat’s death: NParks

As for the case of King Kong, a community cat found dead at Yishun Street 51, NParks said investigations are still ongoing.

Thus, it urged the public not to speculate further on the details and to verify their information sources, as “these are crucial in allowing for a fair round of investigation to be carried out”.

NParks added that it takes all feedback received from the public on alleged animal cruelty seriously and investigates all feedback received.

