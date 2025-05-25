Everton Park residents confront man for spitting in community cat’s sleeping area, he claims he was rinsing his mouth

Man caught on CCTV spitting in sleeping area of Everton Park community cat

A man was caught on CCTV spitting in the sleeping area of Timmy, a beloved community cat in Everton Park, an HDB estate off Neil Road.

But when residents confronted him about it, he initially claimed he was just rinsing his mouth.

Man spits in sleeping area of Everton Park cat around 4am

A video of the man’s behaviour was posted over TikTok on Thursday (22 May),

The CCTV footage, which had a timestamp of 4.30am on 19 May, showed the man walking through an HDB void deck dressed in office wear and carrying a briefcase.

As he walked past a table, stools and bench next to awall, he released a stream of water from his mouth.

The user who posted the video said the area where he spat was where Timmy slept in the daytime.

The man did this at about 4am every day, they added.

Residents install CCTV after water stains spotted in cat’s sleeping area

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 36-year-old bakery owner Ms Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) said Timmy’s sleeping area is in the void deck of Block 5 Everton Park.

Over the past few months, water stains had been seen in the area but residents did not initially think much of it.

However, when it became more frequent, they decided to install CCTV to see what was happening.

They saw the man spitting directly into Timmy’s sleeping area for three consecutive days, starting from 19 May.

Residents confront man, he claims he was rinsing his mouth

Knowing that the man came home from work at the same time every day, some residents decided to wait for him.

When they confronted him in the early hours of Thursday (22 May) morning, he did not say anything at first and just nodded.

They followed him to the carpark, questioning him about the motives for his behaviour.

In response, he pointed to his mouth, indicating that he was just rinsing his mouth.

He apologises, promises not to do it again

But upon further interrogation, he admitted to spitting at the cat’s sleeping area and apologised.

He also promised not to do it again or accept further action from them.

Though the residents found the man’s behaviour unacceptable and unfathomable, they decided not to pursue the matter since he’d apologised.

Everton Park cat is a ‘celebrity’ in the neighbourhood

Timmy is apparently a “celebrity” of sorts in the neighbourhood.

Residents said he appeared in the middle of last year and they set up a “home” for him at his favourite corner outside a bakery.

A Google page has also been set up for him. According to the photos posted, Timmy can be found resting in a number of places, including a small cot, in a basket, on the bench or even inside a pot.

There is even a sign informing passers-by about his name.

Residents also take turns to feed him, clean his bed and take him to the vet if necessary.

