Tampines community cat found dead with blunt force trauma to his head, feeders appeal for witnesses

Tampines community cat found dead inside plastic packaging & placed next to rubbish bin

A well-loved community cat in Tampines was found dead with signs of blunt force trauma to his head.

In a Facebook post, one of his feeders Victoria Lim appealed for witnesses to his death.

Tampines cat found dead wrapped in brochures

Ms Lim said the cat named “Sunshine” was found dead at around 7am to 8am last Saturday (24 May) morning.

His carcass was found bleeding and disposed of like rubbish in the void deck of Block 897 Tampines Street 81.

He was wrapped in brochures and the plastic packaging for toilet paper, and placed next to a rubbish bin.

A white latex glove was also found inside the plastic packaging.

Tampines cat suffered blunt force trauma to the head

Sunshine was sent to a vet, who deduced that he could have died just a few hours before he was found.

He had suffered a blunt trauma to the right side of his head, dislocating his jaw, according to Ms Lim.

Photos she shared showed that Sunshine’s mouth was filled with blood.

Resident questions cause of death

Another resident Jeffy Soh said in his Facebook post that some might think Sunshine was hit by a car, but pointed out that his carcass was found next to a bin.

While there was blood in the plastic he was wrapped in, there were no blood stains in the surrounding area or the multi-storey carpark.

Thus, he questioned whether Sunshine’s death was an accident or “murder”.

Two other community cats that always played with him were found “shivering and afraid”, he added.

Feeders appeal for witnesses

Sunshine had been a part of the community for the last 10 years, Ms Lim said.

Just the night before he was found dead, he was fed by a feeder.

Feeders are appealing for witnesses who might have heard or seen anything that may be related to his death.

MS News has reached out to the National Parks Board for more information about this incident.

Also read: Punggol community cat likely injured in vehicular accident, no evidence of animal cruelty: NParks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Victoria Lim on Facebook and Jeffy Soh on Facebook.