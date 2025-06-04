MP Lee Hui Ying to call for stronger penalties against animal welfare offences after recent spate of cat deaths

MP Lee Hui Ying to call for stronger penalties against animal welfare offences in Parliament

Lee Hui Ying, one of the new Members of Parliament (MP) for Nee Soon GRC, has spoken up about the recent spate of cat deaths — two of which happened in her constituency.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (3 June), she provided a brief update on the National Parks Board’s (NParks) investigations into the cases of cat deaths.

Ms Lee took the opportunity to emphasise the importance of care in the community, including towards animals.

She also stated her intention to call for enhanced penalties against animal welfare offences when Parliament reopens.

She outlined three key points:

Stronger laws and enforcement

Stricter penalties for cruelty

Better protection for voiceless lives.

“Our animals don’t have a voice — but we do,” reminded Ms Lee.

‘No evidence suggesting animal cruelty’: NParks on recent cases involving cat deaths

In a statement shared with MS News, Jessica Kwok — Group Director at NParks — shared that the agency had concluded its investigations into the gruesome death of King Kong, a community cat in Yishun.

Following thorough investigations, NParks confirmed that the cat’s carcass was initially found on the road by a passer-by, who subsequently moved it to a nearby void deck.

The post-mortem examination revealed injuries consistent with external blunt force trauma resulting in fractures of the pelvis and sternum. There were also additional injuries, such as multiple areas of haemorrhage and partial prolapse of the right eye.

No evidence of penetrating or sharp force injuries or wounds was found.

“When the injuries are considered as a whole, a vehicular impact is the most likely cause of the blunt force traumatic injuries,” said NParks.

As for the separate case of a pet cat found dead at the foot of a staircase along Yishun Street 51, investigations are underway, with a post-mortem examination currently being conducted.

Preliminary physical examination showed no visible external injuries.

NParks also provided updates about Shere Khan — a community cat found dead at Block 326B Sumang Walk in Punggol.

Investigations concluded that the cat was likely the victim of a vehicular accident.

NParks shares concerns regarding recent string of animal deaths

In the statement, Jessica Kwok — Group Director at NParks — said the agency shares the concerns felt by stakeholders in ensuring the well-being of community animals.

Ms Kwok also gave a summary of NParks’ investigation efforts, which include:

Taking statements from all parties involved

Conducting surveillance in the vicinity of alleged cases

Checking available CCTV footage

Obtaining professional reports

Following the conclusion of investigations, NParks will take the necessary enforcement actions against individuals found to have committed acts of animal cruelty.

NParks is also conducting an ongoing review of the Animals and Birds Act (ABA) with stakeholders.

The review includes proposals to increase penalties such as fines, imprisonment terms, and disqualification orders to ensure effective deterrence against animal welfare offences.

NParks also stated that it will continue to strengthen its processes for managing cases involving injured animals.

Also read: Another community cat found dead in Yishun near area where King Kong was found

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from K Shanmugam Sc on Facebook and Lee Hui Ying on Facebook.