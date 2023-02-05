About 40 KKH Staff Rush Out To Help Individual Requiring Medical Attention, Dedication Earns Praise

KKH Medical Staff Provide Assistance To Individual Outside Hospital

After an individual required medical assistance outside KK Women and Children’s Hospital, almost 40 medical staff came rushing out of the hospital, some with medical equipment in tow.

A passer-by spotted the incident and shared it with Instagram page @sgfollowsall, commending the staff for their proactiveness.

Several medical staff rush out of KK Hospital to help individual

On Friday (3 Feb), the OP said they were going home after an appointment at the hospital when they heard that help was needed over the hospital PA system.

A video of several medical staff rushing out was attached, some carrying medical equipment.

Both doctors and nurses could be seen rushing to the individual’s aid outside KKH.

The individual is believed to be a woman, although other details are unavailable presently.

“On (another) note, I can really feel the spirit of humanity when doctors & medical staff all came running from everywhere, almost abt 40plus staff, bringing so many things just to help save one person😪😭👍,” the OP said in a caption.

The OP then commended the staff and wished them well.

Hospital confirms individual required medical assistance

Assoc Prof Ng Kee Chong, Chairman of the Medical Board at KKH, told 8world News that medical staff from the hospital provided medical assistance to a member of the public at around 3.30pm on Friday.

However, the hospital is unable to disclose more details, citing medical confidentiality.

While it is unclear what happened to the individual, we hope they are safe and well.

Kudos also go to the medical staff who dropped everything to render assistance outside the hospital.

