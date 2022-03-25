Wake Up Singapore Apologises For Publishing False Allegations About KKH

On 24 Mar, allegations of neglect by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) raised concerns online, especially in light of a similar case at National University Hospital (NUH).

However, the hospital has clarified that the online account of the incident was false and has since filed a police report over the woman’s claim.

Meanwhile, the woman has apparently made an apology to Wake Up Singapore for her false report.

Wake Up Singapore, who previously shared the false claim, has likewise apologised for uploading the post and said they will cooperate with police investigations.

KKH files police report over pregnant woman’s allegations

On Friday (25 Mar), KKH wrote in a Facebook post that they were aware of an online report about an incident that allegedly occurred at the Urgent Obstetrics and Gynaecology Centre (UOGC).

However, despite their “best efforts”, they stated that they were unable to identify the patient the report was about.

Their preliminary investigations also found no such record of the incident.

KKH added that there were discrepancies between the story and the bill information posted online.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the hospital has since filed a police report.

ST quoted the chief executive officer (CEO) of KKH, Professor Alex Sia, who said that any falsehoods made against the hospital will be addressed transparently.

Every feedback is an opportunity to do better and we take it seriously, but when there are falsehoods, we must also address them transparently.

He also thanked the public for their patient support while KKH investigated the incident.

We thank the public for their support, and allowing us time to investigate the incident.

Woman apologises for making false claim

Later that evening (25 Mar), Wake Up Singapore posted an apology to KKH and their readers for sharing the false claim sent by the woman.

The woman has asked them to take down relevant posts including the claims made so as to “avoid further implications”.

She explained that she was “agonising over the loss of a previous miscarriage” which was allegedly handled by KKH.

She later apologised for making false claims to the page.

The page has also apologised to KKH and their readers and said that they will cooperate with the authorities and police investigations.

In the caption to their post, Wake Up Singapore explained that the documents she had sent them were doctored.

Hope such incidents won’t happen again

While it’s understandable that the page did not have any ill-intentions in sharing the woman’s story, it’s always crucial to verify with both sides of the party to avoid spreading falsehoods.

Hopefully, this incident will serve as a reminder that it’s never right to make false claims. Not only could it cause unnecessary panic or distrust, but it could also land the guilty party in trouble.

We hope that the woman who made the original claims will be able to clear the air with KKH and any relevant authorities, and put this case to rest once and for all.

