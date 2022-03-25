KKH Finds No Records Of Pregnant Woman Experiencing Miscarriage Due To Alleged Neglect

Singaporeans have been paying particular attention to healthcare services in hospitals ever since we learned of a pregnant lady losing her baby after being left unattended for 2 hours at National University Hospital (NUH).

So when a similar allegation about KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) surfaced, concerns mounted.

However, the hospital has come forward to say that preliminary investigations did not reveal records of such an incident. KKH also emphasised that they will not turn away patients who need medical care.

Pregnant woman claims 3 hospitals denied her treatment

According to the account on Wake Up Singapore, the woman experienced severe abdominal pains and Covid-19 symptoms in Feb 2022, 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

She first visited her registered hospital at 10am but was allegedly denied treatment as she was Covid-19 positive.

The hospital then told her that she needed an “Infections Disease Gynae (IDG)” which was apparently only available at KKH.

Instead of heading straight there, she claimed that she decided to try her luck at a private hospital first, to no avail.

At 2pm, she finally went to KKH’s A&E for treatment, only to encounter the same obstacle.

Allegedly had to wait outside KKH while bleeding profusely

In her account, the pregnant woman described how she was already at her wits’ end as the one hospital she was directed to was unable to help.

Despite dealing with increasingly excruciating abdominal pains, she claimed that she had to wait for a doctor at the drop-off area for three to four hours.

By 5pm, she allegedly started to bleed, which prompted her husband to rush to the registration counter to call for a nurse. However, staff reportedly chased him out, saying that he couldn’t be inside.

A nurse finally arrived 20 minutes later, but the pregnant woman had already bled through her dress by then.

When they eventually gave her a bed, the woman claimed that there were no monitoring systems. She also quoted a doctor’s alleged reply when she requested an ultrasound at 6pm,

No need ultrasound, the baby is probably dead, this is too much bleeding.

KKH denies allegations

In response to the story, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that KKH’s preliminary investigations found no such record of the incident.

In a statement to CNA on Thursday (24 Mar), chairman for the Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) at KKH Professor Tan Hak Koon said they were unable to identify the patient despite their “best efforts”.

He also emphasised that the hospital will not turn away those in need of medical care.

When a patient arrives at the (Urgent O&G Centre) UOGC, she will be triaged and attended to according to the severity and urgency of the condition.

In the event of a miscarriage, medical staff will support the patient through the loss process, including performing ultrasound scans to verify if there are remaining tissue in the womb.

KKH has appealed to the patient to get in touch with them at feedback@kkh.com.sg so that they can address her concerns.

Hope hospital & patient can resolve the matter amicably

It is definitely shocking to hear such a story about one of Singapore’s hospitals.

However, we should keep in mind that this is only one account that nobody has been able to verify yet. Therefore, it would be wise to wait till the truth emerges instead of jumping to conclusions now.

Hopefully, the woman will get into contact with KKH so they can provide her with any assistance she requires.

