S’porean couple dies in KL highway crash on the way to celebrate Christmas with nephew

Singaporean couple dies in KL highway crash on the way to celebrate Christmas

Christmas celebrations turned tragic for the family of Singaporeans Edmund Ang, 72, and Catharine Ng, 70, when the married couple was killed in a highway crash in Malaysia just days before Christmas celebrations.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the accident occurred on the morning of 22 Dec while the couple was travelling on a highway toward Kuala Lumpur (KL) from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

According to the deceased couple’s youngest son, 36-year-old lawyer Mr Christopher Ang, and their nephew, 50-year-old finance professional Mr Teo, the couple was on the way to celebrate Christmas with their nephew’s family in KL, a trip that was planned a month ago.

The couple’s funeral was held yesterday (28 Dec).

Couple frequently travelled to KL

According to SMDN, the couple were frequent visitors of KL, often travelling four or five times a year and following the same itinerary.

They would fly to KL, and then transfer to a luxury taxi from the airport to the hotel.

On the day of the accident, Mr Teo had gone to the hotel to look for the couple on their expected arrival date of 23 Dec. However, the hotel staff said the couple had not checked in yet.

When he called Mr Ang’s phone, a police officer answered instead. Mr Teo was then asked to make a trip to the police station.

Driver allegedly ‘dozed off’

The local police told family members that the luxury taxi the couple took on the day of the accident had been travelling at high speed on the left lane of the highway when it hit a trailer in front of it.

The driver and Mdm Ng died on the spot, while Mr Ang suffered severe injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

According to family members, the driver was suspected of “dozing off” at the time of the accident. However, investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway.

Children rushed back to Singapore after accident

Mr Christopher shared that he was on vacation with his girlfriend in Japan at the time of the accident.

Both he and his brother, 38-year-old civil servant Mr Michael Ang currently staying in the United States (US), rushed back to Singapore after hearing the news.

Mr Christopher said: “Actually, I spend Christmas with my family every year, but I made other arrangements this year. Otherwise, I would also be in that car.”

He shared that the last time the family got together was four months ago when his brother returned from the US.

The couple even sent Mr Christopher off at the airport on 19 Dec for his trip. He never imagined that that meeting would be their last.

The family of the deceased expressed their gratitude to the Singapore High Commission in Malaysia for its assistance, including arranging for the repatriation of the bodies.