KL school’s toilets look like 5-star hotel’s with polished tiles & auto-flushing sensors

School in Kuala Lumpur has toilets that resemble restrooms in 5-star hotels

How often do school toilets resemble those of a 5-star hotel?

With polished tiles and auto-flushing sensors, Chung Kwok Chinese School or SJK(C) Chung Kwok — a primary school in Kuala Lumpur (KL) — has restrooms that wouldn’t look out of place in a luxurious hotel or restaurant.

Some netizens quipped that they would go to the loo every period if their schools had such atas or fancy toilets.

School toilets have polished tiles & auto-flushing sensors

On 11 March, SJK(C) Chung Kwok shared images of its newly refurbished toilets on its Facebook page.

In its caption, the school expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the toilet renovation.

One glance at the restrooms is sufficient to leave one awestruck by its grandeur.

Adding to the toilet’s lushness are the polished tiles that gleam under the light.

Apart from having a wide mirror above it, the sink is also equipped with auto-sensing faucets.

The toilet and urinals come with automatic flushing sensors too.

Netizens praise school for clean & high-quality toilets

The post was well-received by netizens, with many praising the school’s toilets.

One user gushed over the cleanliness and beauty of the toilets.

Another joked that students would visit the restroom every lesson.

Public & students’ parents contributed to toilet renovation

Speaking to Malaysian news site SAYS, the school shared that the toilet renovation was funded by students’ parents and members of the public.

Since some of the parent donors were interior designers, they helped in matters such as purchasing materials and equipment.

SAYS also stated that SJK(C) Chung Kwok is a semi-private institution. Therefore, the toilet renovation did not involve public funds.

Featured image adapted from SJKC CHUNG KWOK on Facebook.