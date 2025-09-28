60-year-old man in Thailand shot dead by police after allegedly chasing them with knife, daughter seeks justice

60-year-old man in Thailand shot down by police following alleged disturbance involving knife

A 60-year-old man in Ratchaburi, Thailand, was fatally shot by police after allegedly charging at them with a knife during a confrontation.

The incident has sparked outrage after his daughter insisted he was simply weeding outside their home.

Police say man lunged at officer with knife

According to Channel 3 Plus News, officers had been alerted to a man brandishing a knife in an alley and potentially threatening residents.

When patrol officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as Suraphon (name transliterated), holding the knife. Backup was called in.

Authorities claim Suraphon suddenly attempted to attack one of the officers, who stumbled backwards and fell from a 40cm ledge while retreating.

In response, police fired at the man’s legs to stop the threat.

Suraphon collapsed after being shot and was rushed to the hospital. Paramedics even coordinated a mid-way transfer between ambulances in an effort to save him.

Despite this, he succumbed to severe blood loss before reaching the facility.

Daughter insists father had psychiatric illness, plans to sue

The victim’s daughter, Ms Thanawan (name transliterated), 25, expressed deep sorrow and rejected the police’s account.

She said her father suffered from a psychiatric illness and was on regular medication.

On the day of the incident, she claimed, he had simply been sitting outside, pulling weeds with a gardening knife.

Ms Thanawan questioned who had reported her father as “going crazy” and vowed to take legal action against the police.

Police maintain shooting was self-defence

Investigators recovered six 9mm shell casings and a blood-stained knife at the scene.

Police said the man sustained gunshot wounds to his right thigh, heel, and shin, along with a head laceration, believed to have occurred from a fall.

The Deputy Commander of Ratchaburi Provincial Police said the intervention followed repeated disturbances at the residence.

Officers acted to defend themselves when the man attempted to attack, aiming at the leg with no intention to kill.

The autopsy results will confirm the exact cause of death, and authorities have promised to ensure fairness in the investigation.

