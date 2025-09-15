Man in Thailand flees from police after killing neighbour over groping allegation, hides in rooftop

Man shoots neighbour after argument breaks over alleged groping, hides in rooftop during manhunt

A 43-year-old man from Songkhla, Thailand, has been arrested after allegedly groping his neighbour’s daughter and then fatally shooting the neighbour following a violent confrontation.

The incident took place on the evening of Thursday (4 Sept). The suspect, identified as Suthep, allegedly grabbed the cheek of his neighbour, Mr Phongsak’s young daughter.

When Mr Phongsak confronted him, a heated quarrel broke out.

According to Thai media Channel 7, Mr Phongsak tried to fire a gun at Suthep, sparking a struggle.

Suthep managed to wrest control of the weapon and shot his neighbour two to three times, killing him on the spot.

Manhunt ends in three-hour rooftop standoff

After the shooting, Suthep fled the scene, sparking a police manhunt.

Officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant the next day (5 Sept), but Suthep evaded capture and remained at large for several days.

On Wednesday (10 Sept), police finally tracked him down to his home near Songkhla Lake in Singhanakhon District.

A tense three-hour standoff unfolded as Suthep climbed onto the roof, refusing to surrender. With the help of his relatives, officers eventually persuaded him to climb down.

Suthep handed over the 9mm pistol used in the shooting and 14 rounds of ammunition.

Confesses to murder, faces charges

During interrogation, Suthep admitted to the crime, telling police it all began with his harassment of Mr Phongsak’s daughter.

He has since been charged with murder, with further charges expected as investigations continue.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and ทันข่าวเด็ด on Facebook.