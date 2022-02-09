KOI Offers $1.50 JumBo & Golden Bubble Milk Tea From 8 Feb

Whether you’re a bubble tea (BBT) fan or not, you’ve probably had those random milk tea cravings that leave you thinking twice about splurging on the sweet treat. Thankfully, KOI is here to chase your hesitations away with a special offer.

From 8 Feb, their JumBo and Golden Bubble Milk Tea will retail for only $1.50 at select outlets.

Of course, such a good deal won’t come easy — you’d have to take a test first.

$1.50 JumBo & Golden Bubble Milk Tea at KOI

Setting you back about $3-$5, a milk tea with pearls or bubble milk tea isn’t a drink one would carelessly buy often.

But at $1.50 – which is what KOI is offering theirs for – you won’t even think twice.

According to their Facebook post, customers can follow a 3-step process to score the deal.

In summary, here’s what you have to do:

Download the IMconnected app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Do an Internet speed test and show your result to the KOI staff Redeem your BBT for $1.50

Here’s a sample of the results you’ll find after taking the speed test:

Promo available at 6 outlets

Take note that the BBTs in this promo include only the JumBo Milk Tea and Golden Milk Tea.

The type of milk tea available will depend on the outlet you visit, as follows:

JumBo Milk Tea (KOI Express)

Changi City Point

Woodlands TEL MRT Station

Golden Bubble Milk Tea (KOI Thé)

Anchorpoint Shopping Centre

JCube

Millenia Walk

Stars of Kovan

Get ’em while stocks last

Folks who don’t want to miss out should head to the nearest KOI outlet as soon as possible, as the promo is only available while stocks last.

If you need a good reason to get BBT to treat yourself, here’s the perfect one for you.

Featured image adapted from KOI Thé Singapore on Instagram and Instagram.