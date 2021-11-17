Kopitiam IMM Dining-In Suspended For 10 Days

As its name suggests, safe distancing measures are in place to protect members of the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, the authorities take a serious view of situations where such measures are breached.

On Wednesday (17 Nov), Singapore Atrium Sale shared that dining-in services at the Kopitiam food court in IMM shopping centre have been suspended till 27 Nov.

This comes after tables and chairs at the F&B establishment were found to be arranged too close to one another.

Chairs of 2 tables placed less than 1m apart

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (17 Nov), popular Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale shared about the suspension of dining-in services at Kopitiam IMM.

The message was reportedly sent to tenants of the Kopitiam food court.

Apparently, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) officers had found that chairs belonging to 2 tables were less than 1 metre away from each other.

According to ESG’s guidelines, F&B establishments must ensure that the distance between the backs of chairs used by customers of different groups must be at least 1 metre apart.

Customers can still dabao meals from Kopitiam IMM

In light of the breach, dining-in services at Kopitiam IMM have been suspended for 10 days, from 18-27 Nov.

Despite the suspension, customers can still dabao meals from the food court.

Similarly, delivery services will also not be affected.

Important that measures are adhered to at F&B establishments

Given the mask-off activities taking place in F&B establishments, it’s especially important that safety measures are being adhered to.

We hope Kopitiam IMM learns from this incident and will be extra vigilant in enforcing the measures.

In the meantime, it looks like frequent customers of the food court would have to find alternatives for their meals or dabao their favourite dishes.

