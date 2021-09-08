Skechers IMM Has 1-For-1 Shoe Deals Till 26 Sep

Even though we’re spending more time in our abodes during the pandemic, we still need sneakers for home workouts, occasional meetups, and shopping trips.

Though the 11.11 sale is still quite some time away, there are still good sneakers deals out there right now.

One place with such attractive deals is the Skechers Outlet in IMM, which is having a 1-for-1 deal for their stylish kicks till 26 Sep.

Let’s have a look at what you can expect from the ongoing sale.

1-for-1 shoe deals from $109 at Skechers IMM

Getting a new pair of quality kicks can be pretty expensive and can easily cost north of $100. At Skechers IMM, stylish sneakers are going for half the price with its 1-for-1 deal.

For $129, customers can bring home 2 pairs of sneakers from the wide selection available.

Mothers and their daughters can also opt for one of these pastel sneakers from $109 — perfect accessories for those matching outfits.

Getting a fresh pair of shoes for growing kids is also much more affordable with these 1-for-1 deals. The entire fam can select from a range of styles like monochrome, pink, and white.

1-for-1 deals available until 26 Sep

The 1-for-1 deals are available at the IMM Skechers Outlet until 26 Sep.

Given the affordability, we expect many shoppers to flock to the store, especially since it’s the school holidays now.

Here are the deets for those planning on heading down:

Skechers IMM Outlet

Address: Jurong East Street 21, #02-55/56/58, Singapore 609601

Dates: 13 Aug – 26 Sep

Opening hours: 11am – 9:30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Jurong East Station

Get new kicks for the fam ASAP

Though the end of the sale is still a few weeks away, sneakers sales can attract lots of bargain hunters, so we suggest dropping by with the fam as soon as possible.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, do adhere to the prevailing safety measures — while we love to scour deals, always remember that safety comes first.

Featured image adapted by MS News.