13 Korean Air passengers taken to hospital after aircraft falls over 26,000 feet in 10 minutes

13 Korean Air passengers in hospital after aircraft falls more than 26,000 feet

On Saturday (22 June), an aircraft defect on Korean Air flight KE189 caused the plane to fall more than 26,000 feet in 15 minutes.

13 passengers were conveyed to hospital after the Boeing 737 MAX 8 diverted back to Incheon International Airport.

The following morning (23 June), the flight resumed with another aircraft, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

Aircraft experienced issue with pressurisation system

50 minutes after the plane took off, it experienced an issue with its pressurisation system while flying over Jeju Island.

According to live flight tracker Flightradar24, from 4.39pm to 4.49pm Singapore Time (SGT), KE189 fell from an altitude of 35,425 feet to 9,400 feet.

Yonhap News Agency noted that 15 passengers encountered pain in their eardrums and hyperventilation.

A video recounting the experience was also shared by TikTok user @garygaryocp.

@garygaryocp Korean Airlines KE-189 flying from Seoul to Taiwan… 13 passengers were sent to the hospital due to the incident… Passenger thought that it will be her last day on Earth… ♬ original sound – Gary

The clip highlighted that the sudden descent that occurred shortly after meal service had commenced. Thereafter, oxygen masks dropped from the aircraft’s ceiling.

The OP further shared that their ears and head began to hurt.

According to them, young children could be heard crying on the plane.

Airline plans to put plane under maintenance

On Sunday (23 June), the passengers who boarded the second aircraft arrived safely in Taichung.

Korea JoongAng Daily cited a Korean Air spokesperson’s apology following the incident.

“We will do our best to minimise any inconvenience [caused by the delay], including providing accommodations,” the spokesperson said.

They added that investigations are ongoing and that there are plans to put the aircraft under maintenance after inspection.

No major injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

