Korean man contracts STI on honeymoon, discovers wife slept with 600 clients as sex worker

Korean man discovers wife had slept with 600 clients as sex worker after contracting STI

After a strange series of events, a South Korean man discovered that his Vietnamese wife had secretly worked as a sex worker and had slept with 600 clients

This came after the 41-year-old man contracted a sexually transmitted infection (STI) on their honeymoon.

Man meets his Vietnamese wife through matchmaking agency

The man, known as Mr A, shared the awkward tale via his YouTube channel ‘투우부부’ on Sunday (11 May).

Mr A, who resides in Gyeonggi Province, said he decided to seek a foreign bribe after ending a long-term relationship.

In Sept 2022, he approached a marriage brokerage agency and met a 20-year-old Vietnamese woman — known as Ms B — who was fluent in Korean.

After meeting in Hai Phong, Vietnam, the pair got engaged and held a traditional Vietnamese wedding.

In March 2023, the couple moved to Korea together and held another wedding ceremony in September before visiting Ms B’s hometown for their honeymoon.

Korean man had infidelity suspicions after STI diagnosis

But what began as a whirlwind romance soon took a turn.

Just a month after their honeymoon, Ms B complained of lower abdominal pain and was diagnosed with four sexually transmitted infections (STIs) following a visit to a gynaecology clinic.

Mr A later tested positive for the same infection, according to Korean Topik.

He stated that his wife had passed her medical screening before entering Korea, and suspected that she had contracted the infections during their marriage.

Wife disappears for 3 days & refuses to show phone

In Oct 2024, Ms B asked her husband if she could stay over at a close friend’s house. Mr A allowed it, but with the condition that she must be contactable.

However, Ms B went completely silent for the next three days and two nights. Upon returning, she refused to hand over her phone and became defensive, even threatening self-harm when pressed for answers, reported Korean news outlet Maeil Business Newspaper.

Mr A later discovered that the “close friend” was one of Ms B’s former boyfriends whom she met at an entertainment bar where she worked.

When asked how they met, she confessed, “He was a regular client.”

Husband learns of 600 sex appointments through work schedule

After conducting his own investigation, Mr A obtained a work roster from the entertainment bar where Ms B had resumed work.

He found that she had been offering sex services six days a week — from 2pm to 9pm — since May 2024.

Over that period, she reportedly met between 3 to 5 clients daily, amounting to more than 600 men.

During the period, Ms B allegedly told her husband she was either attending language classes or doing part-time work.

Wife disappears after divorce was filed

Mr A subsequently filed for divorce and sought compensation for emotional and financial damages. Ms B initially apologised and said, “Please delete the false information. I’ll pay you back by continuing to work at the bar.”

But shortly after, she cut off all contact and vanished without a trace.

“I can’t stay silent. If she’s still in Korea, there could be more victims,” Mr A said.

He also alleged that he had enrolled her in a language course at Konkuk University, but she often spent time at the school library “approaching Korean male students while pretending to be a foreign student.”

The shocking story has sparked intense discussions online, with netizens questioning the integrity of fast-track international matchmaking services in Korea and the lack of background checks.

Also read: 16-year-old M’sian contracts STD after S$15 encounter with sex worker in Thailand



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from [투우부부] ThuU B Family on YouTube.