16-year-old M’sian contracts STD after S$15 encounter with sex worker in Thailand

Malaysian teen contracts STD after encounter with sex worker in Thailand

Pressured by his friends to “try something new”, a 16-year-old Malaysian teen decided to have sex with a sex worker during his trip to Thailand. Unfortunately for him, he also contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) after the fact.

Experiencing discomfort in his genitalia after returning home, he visited a doctor who used the boy’s story to highlight the importance of teaching kids proper sex education.

Teen visits doctor after experiencing discharge from genitalia

According to the now-viral Facebook post, the teen visited Dr Ahmad Samhan after he returned home from his Thailand trip.

He told the doctor that he had been experiencing genitalia pus-like discharge from his genitalia for over a week.

Sensing an emerging pattern, the doctor asked the boy if he had recently had sex with anyone.

“I can’t help you if you’re not honest,” the doctor stressed.

The boy admitted that he had, adding that he and his friends had gone to Thailand the previous week. His friends took him to a place to “try something new”, and he simply went along with them.

He then spent RM50 (~S$15), given to him by his mum, to hire the sex worker.

Doctor stresses the importance of sex education

Hearing his story, Dr Samhan also prescribed some life advice for the young teen to avoid further mishaps.

“You have to be selective when it comes to making friends,” he told the young man. “Don’t be too easily swayed by others.”

He informed his patient that the symptoms were most likely the result of an STD.

Additionally, the doctor also used the boy’s story to tell parents not to be shy about teaching their kids about sex.

“Don’t just rely on educators,” he said. “Parents also have a responsibility to look after their children.”

With kids having unprecedented access to information, the doctor said it is important for parents to provide their children with proper supervision to understand what they are seeing.

