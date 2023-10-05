Kovan Church Holds Pet Blessing Ceremony, Owners Bring Beloved Dogs, Rabbits & Birds

Kovan Church Holds Pet Blessing Ceremony For Its Animal Parishioners

Pets are undeniably important parts of many people’s lives. These furry companions are not merely lap animals but also essential members of many families in Singapore.

Perhaps due to their increasing significance, more religious organisations are starting to include pets and animals in their activities. The latest to join is a Catholic church in Kovan.

They recently held their first animal blessing service to roaring success, with 450 humans and 205 animals participating.

Among the many furbabies who received blessings were dogs, cats, rabbits, and even birds and terrapins.

205 animals took part in pet blessing ceremony by Kovan church

On Saturday (30 Sep), the Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary, a Catholic church in Kovan, held its inaugural pet blessing ceremony in St. Gregory Hall.

According to the church’s Facebook page, parish priest Father Paul Ngo kicked off the ceremony with a welcome speech.

A service followed, before the official commencement of the animal blessing ceremony.

In total, 450 humans and 205 animals took part.

During the ceremony, the furry friends received blessings from Father Paul, as well as fellow priests Father Joseph Kace, Father Antonio, and Father Vianney.

In their Facebook post, the church’s Pet Blessing Committee thanked participants and all who made the event possible.

Pets including dogs, rabbits & terrapins in attendance

The church also made photographs from the ceremony available in an online album, showing the various participants, humans and animals alike.

Among those in attendance was this adorable pug in a stroller.

In another picture, what looks like a small dog in a harness receives blessings from Fr Joseph while its human props it up.

A Shiba Inu also received a holy bonk during the ceremony.

Aside from the felines and canines, the church welcomed several rabbits at the ceremony.

Contrary to the popular childhood stories, the terrapins at the service were not racing with the long-eared creatures.

Besides animals that crawled on all fours, birds like this cockatoo also attended the ceremony.

Seeing the pet owners’ happy faces proves how much of a success the event turned out to be. Hopefully, it’ll be a regular affair for all pets and pawrents to look forward to.

Also Read: Douyin Frog Mascot Attends Woodlands Buddhist Temple’s Prayer Ceremony For Pets, Amuses The Internet

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary.