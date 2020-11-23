Pool At Mutts & Mittens In Kovan Lets Dogs & Owners Swim Together

Dog lovers may be bummed that they can’t bring their fur kids out for a swim at a public pool.

But that can change at this dog pool which opened in Kovan in Sep, allowing owners and their pups to swim together in a safe environment.

The pool, called Mutts & Mittens, also provides floats and life vests for our canine friends who have not swum beyond the bath tub.

Animal shelter has swimming pool at Kovan

According to their Facebook page, on top of serving as an animal shelter, Mutts & Mittens also has a ‘Blue Lagoon’ measuring 8.5m x 5m.

Those with dogs that haven’t visited a pool before will be relieved to know that the water is only 1m deep, allowing owners to wade alongside their doggos.

Staff on site can help dogs get accustomed to the water. We are also impressed that they are trained in dog CPR, meaning your fur kids are in safe hands at the pool.

Those with puppies who are quick learners can even start playing fetch in the pool.

Open on weekends & select weekdays

According to a Facebook post, Mutts & Mittens’ swimming pool is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and the weekend. Dog owners can choose time slots that suit their schedules.

Swim passes sell at $100 for five 1-hour sessions. Passes are valid for 3 months within the purchase date.

Dog owners who are interested in booking slots can find out more via this link.

If you happen to be in the area, you might just catch sight of the cute doggos paddling in the pool while driving by. Here’s the exact location so you’ll know which route to take:

Address: Mutts & Mittens Active, 862 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534691

Opening hours: 8am – 6pm daily, Blue Lagoon open on select dates & times stated above

Nearest MRT station: Kovan

Bonding time at the pool

It seems that this swimming pool is suitable for dogs and their owners who have gotten bored of walks at the park.

After all, we all need a change of scenery once in a while, and that includes fur kids as well.

