Johor-Woodlands KTM Train Shuttle To Resume On 19 Jun, Ticket Sales Start From 13 Jun

Johor-Woodlands KTM Train Shuttle Resumes On 19 Jun After More Than 2 Years

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Johor-Woodlands KTM train shuttle was a quick way to beat the heavy traffic at both Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints. Though the shuttle service was suspended during the pandemic, it’ll resume in about a week’s time on 19 Jun.

Tickets will start to go on sale on next Monday (13 Jun) for train trips from 19 Jun to 18 Jul.

In total, there will be 31 daily trips from both ends that go back and forth in 30-minute intervals.

31 daily KTM train shuttles across Causeway

In a statement published on Facebook by Malaysian Transport Minister, Wee Ka Siong, the train shuttle service will resume on 19 Jun, more than two years since it was suspended on 24 Mar 2020.

Minister Wee shared that the Shuttle Tebrau service will serve 7,000 passengers who cross the Causeway daily.

Of the 31 daily services, 18 will serve the JB Sentral to Woodlands Route, while the remaining will serve passengers in the other direction.

The service can carry up to 320 passengers per trip, with each train jetting off from the stations every 30 minutes.

Round trip will cost about S$6.50

According to The Straits Times (ST), train shuttle tickets from Johor Bahru to Woodlands will cost S$1.56 (RM5) while tickets for trips in the other direction will cost S$5. This means a round trip will come to about S$6.50.

There will reportedly be no ticket charges for children under the age of four.

Passengers will also be using their passports as official tickets to check in at either the Johor Bahru or Woodlands stations.

Hope resumption of KTM shuttle will ease traffic

Quick, efficient, and reliable, crossing the Causeway by train was a popular choice prior before the pandemic.

We hope the resumption of train service will incentivise residents on both sides of the Causeway to visit the country on the other end.

Perhaps most importantly, let’s hope the heavy traffic conditions seen recently at both land crossings will ease with the return of the KTM shuttle.