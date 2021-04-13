Lady Loses 3 Limbs But Gives Back To Her Community Through Hearty Dishes & Donations

When one is far from the prime of their health, resigning to fate and feeling downtrodden is normal.

But a strong lady in Singapore refuses to admit defeat. Despite losing 3 limbs, Mdm Rahimah Yeon inspires us with her positivity.

Source

She cooks her favourite dishes and shares them with her neighbours and the staff at her dialysis centre.

She also donates excess portions of the Zakat financial assistance she receives to others in need.

Lady lost 3 limbs to diabetes

According to Zakat.SG, Mdm Rahimah, who uses a wheelchair, has been grappling with diabetes since she was 23 years old.

She lost her left leg in 2017, followed by her right leg and left hand in 2018 to the disease.

The 59-year-old now suffers from kidney failure and high blood pressure, amongst other chronic illnesses.

Source

As a result, she receives insulin injections 3 times a day, and undergoes dialysis once a week at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF).

Though she lives with a caretaker and her sister who recently moved in, Mdm Rahimah still likes to be independent.

Makcik keeps fighting spirit after losing son

Speaking to Zakat.SG, Mdm Rahimah admits to feeling distraught when she lost her limbs.

But the feisty divorcee decided to keep up her fighting spirits for her son, who had kidney failure and had to rely on her.

Sadly, he later passed away at just 39 years old. The tough makcik then said,

Now, I have to be strong for myself.

Gives back via hearty dishes & donations

With cooking as a hobby, Mdm Rahimah uses her strong right hand to make hearty dishes like asam pedas and Penang laksa.

She then shares them with her neighbours, and the staff at NKF when she goes for dialysis.

Due to her extenuating circumstances, she is a recipient of the Zakat financial assistance under the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

However, when the $300 is more than enough to cover her daily expenses, the kind-hearted auntie donates the rest.

That’s her way of saying ‘thank you’ for the support she receives – by passing it on.

Source

Salute Mdm Rahimah’s fighting spirit

Fate may have dealt her several tough blows, but Mdm Rahimah’s unwavering determination lets her lead a fulfilling life.

Her resilience and optimism are truly inspirational. We hope she carries on bringing joy and inspiration to those around her.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Zakat.SG.