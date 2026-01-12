All Lady M outlets in S’pore closed after licensing agreement ends, but patisserie could return

Lady M outlet closed as S’pore market comes under direct management

About 12 years after first opening in Singapore, American patisserie Lady M has closed all its outlets here.

But this does not mean the brand is exiting Singapore — rather, the market here has come under direct control after its licensing agreement ended.

Patrons discover Lady M outlets closed

Over the last few weeks, local patrons have left disappointed reviews saying that Lady M outlets were found to be closed.

A netizen said four weeks ago that the outlet in Jewel Changi Airport had closed down.

Another fan purportedly travelled from Jurong to its Orchard Central outlet a week ago, only to find that it was closed.

When MS News visited Orchard Central on Monday (12 Jan) night, we found what used to be the Lady M outlet boarded up.

The only clue that the two-storey unit used to be a Lady M confectionery was a small signage with the Lady M logo on it.

A check on Google showed that all five Lady M outlets in Singapore — in Orchard Central, ION Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport, South Beach and Westgate — were labelled as closed.

While the Jewel outlet was listed as “temporarily closed”, the others were listed as “permanently closed”.

While Lady M Singapore’s social media accounts are still active, they have not been updated since December.

Its Singapore website is active but inaccessible, with just a “coming soon” message.

Lady M S’pore licensing arrangement ended on 11 Dec

On 17 Dec 2025, Lady M issued a press release to The Straits Times, saying the company was “transitioning the market” as part of a “globally integrated strategy”.

When Lady M entered Singapore in 2013, it was through a licensing arrangement with Caerus Holdings.

After this agreement ended on 11 Dec, Lady M decided to take “a more direct role” in the Singapore market, it added.

S’pore operations to be directly managed: CEO

Noting that Singapore was Lady M’s first international market outside the United States, the statement said the Republic is “particularly significant” in its history.

Thus, Singapore still has a “strategic importance” within its global growth plans.

Lady M Chief Executive Officer Ken Romaniszyn said the company is entering its “next phase of growth”

Directly managing the Singapore market will “further elevate the brand experience, enhance quality and consistency, and better serve our customers in the region”, he noted, adding:

By integrating Singapore more directly into our global operations, we are strengthening our foundation in Southeast Asia while ensuring that the Lady M experience remains consistent with the high standards our customers expect worldwide.

Lady M closed all China outlets in 2022, but returned in 2024

Lady M, known for its Mille Crêpes, was founded in New York City in 2001.

After opening in Singapore, the brand opened in China in 2017, but similarly closed all outlets in the country in 2022, as directed by its exclusive operator at the time.

However, Lady M reopened in Shanghai in November 2024 — its first directly operated store in China.

