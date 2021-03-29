Lady Accused Of Stealing Helmet Says Incident Was All A Mistake & Feels Wronged By Accusations

Sometimes things aren’t as clear-cut as they seem on first look, as contexts and perspectives can change depending on the angle.

On Wednesday (24 Mar), a lady was accused of stealing a bike helmet at a Telok Kurau condominium carpark.

Now, the 27-year-old lady in the video has spoken out saying it was a misunderstanding and she was mistaken to be a thief without any clarification on the helmet owner’s part.

She has since reported the incident to the police and sought a lawyer to help clear her name.

Clarified that it was a mistake, she was not stealing helmet

After being accused of stealing a helmet on 24 Mar, the 27-year-old contacted Shin Min Daily News to give her side of the story.

On that day, she was visiting a friend in the Tanjong Katong area.

Out of convenience, her friend instructed her to pick up his helmet from the parking lot.

She claims she took the helmet from what she thought was her friend’s motorbike after checking the licence plate.

Source

However, she apparently took the wrong helmet by mistake.

It was only when she met her friend later did she find out she had taken the wrong helmet.

She returned to the Telok Kurau carpark within 30 minutes to return the helmet.

But, she had forgotten which motorbike she had taken it from so she placed it on the ground instead.

Felt wronged by accusations

The lady was later notified by her friend that she was being known as the “helmet stealer” online.

This came after the helmet’s owner shared footage of her ‘stealing’ the helmet from the carpark on Facebook.

Source

Learning of this, she hurriedly contacted the helmet owner, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It was only after 2 days of painstaking explanations about the entire situation that the helmet owner agreed to take down the Facebook post.

However, the video footage still remains on several public sites such as SG Road Vigilante.

Reported matter to police

The 27-year-old explained to Shin Min Daily News that she was afraid when she saw the accusations against her.

She said she felt helpless about being so misunderstood.

The lady also felt wronged that the helmet owner published footage of her without first clarifying the matter and especially that he accused her of being a thief.

She has since reported the matter to the police and engaged a lawyer.

Now, she is looking to resolve the case through legal means.

Hope both parties resolve things amicably

This is an unfortunate case of a genuine misunderstanding and no party appears to be truly at fault.

The danger of making something viral without all facts ascertained can prove to be damaging to parties.

Nonetheless, we hope moving forward, both parties will be able to talk things out and resolve the matter amicably.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.