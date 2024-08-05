Lalamove driver in China asked to transport dead body, he declines despite being offered more money

Lalamove driver in China asked to transport corpse by customer

On 31 July, a Lalamove driver in Shandong, China, was shocked to discover that an order he had accepted involved transporting a corpse.

According to Sing Tao Daily, the driver initially received the job through the Lalamove platform, unaware of what he was being asked to transport.

When he arrived at the scene, he found out that the “item” he was supposed to transport was actually a dead body.

As a result, the driver refused to do the job. The customer tried to entice him by offering extra money, but the driver repeatedly declined.

The customer then threatened to complain to the company about the driver.

Sing Tao reported that an audio recording of the pair’s exchange was leaked online.

Company says driver should negotiate with customer

On 3 August, a Lalamove representative stated that their vehicles are not suitable for transporting corpses and advised customers to seek more appropriate transportation services.

They also said that the driver should negotiate with the customer, saying he would only be released from his responsibilities after the customer cancels the order normally.

If the customer insists on complaining, the company will investigate and the driver will receive a notification of the decision.

The driver can then appeal any decisions made against them, which will be reviewed by the staff.

“After the review, if it is determined that it is not the driver’s fault, the judgment can be revoked and it will not affect the driver,” the representative stated, reported Sing Tao Daily.

Chinese netizens side with the driver

Many Chinese netizens have expressed support for the Lalamove driver, with many speculating that the situation could have been linked to a crime.

“It could be murder and he accidentally became an accomplice,” one commenter noted, according to Sing Tao Daily.

Another commenter suggested that the driver should have just called the police.

Additionally, one netizen remarked that a customer complaint does not mean the customer is in the right.

Also read: Woman in Taiwan keeps father’s corpse in plastic bag for 7 months, told family he was ‘fine’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Caixin Global, Canva