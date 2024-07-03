Woman in Taiwan keeps father’s corpse in plastic bag for 7 months, told family he was ‘fine’

Woman in Taiwan keeps father’s corpse in plastic bag for 7 months

A woman in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan had kept her 92-year-old father’s corpse in a plastic bag for seven months after he died.

The woman’s older sister made the shocking discovery in mid-June when she visited the house with the mayor.

The deceased was reportedly a retired policeman and “veteran”.

Elderly man succumbs to illness under daughter’s care

According to an ET Today report, the elderly man had been living with his second daughter — who was also his main caretaker.

In December last year, the man went to the doctor due to poor health.

The daughter then brought her ailing father home, where he was then believed to have succumbed to the illness.

Neighbours and relatives started becoming suspicious a few months later when she avoided answering questions about her father.

When asked about his condition, she would assure them that everything is fine, reported ET Today.

She also ignored and rejected phone calls from worried parties and became reluctant to open the door to her home.

Additionally, neighbors reported a foul stench coming from the residence.

Older sister unlocks home to make shocking discovery

Suspecting something was wrong, her older sister visited the home with the local mayor and police.

With the help of a locksmith, they opened the door of the residence and discovered the deceased inside a black plastic bag.

The police are investigating why the second daughter did not bury her father’s body.

Meanwhile, authorities are working to verify and recover the deceased’s pension — which his daughter had reportedly received for seven months.

As the woman did not pay her father’s medical expenses, the hospital had not issued a death certificate.

Featured image adapted from Sanli News Network