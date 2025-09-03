Lamborghini & Mazda collide at Yishun junction, 2 people injured

Lamborghini crashes into Mazda at Yishun junction, netizens divided on who to blame

On Tuesday (2 Sept) evening, a Lamborghini and a Mazda were involved in a dramatic head-on collision in Yishun. The crash was captured on video, sending social media buzzing, with netizens fiercely debating which driver was in the wrong.

The crash happened at about 7.30pm at the junction between Yishun Street 51 and Yishun Street 52.

Lamborghini goes straight as Mazda turns right

A video shared by SG Road Vigilante showed the precursor event to the accident.

In the clip, a red Lamborghini is seen heading straight through the junction just as the traffic light turned amber. Meanwhile, a black Mazda began making a right turn from the opposite road.

With neither vehicle stopping or slowing down, both cars ended up slamming into each other.

Another footage, uploaded to the Instagram page @sgfollowsall on 3 Sept, provided an even clearer angle, capturing the moment when both cars collide head-on in the middle of the junction.

A later post by sgfollowsall showed the damage sustained by both vehicles from the accident.

The Mazda’s hood looked completely smashed, while the Lamborghini sustained significant damage to its front bumper and right side.

Both vehicles were left immobile in the middle of the road.

Netizens split over blame

The videos quickly sparked debate online, with netizens split over which driver should shoulder the blame.

Some argued the Lamborghini failed to clear the junction before the lights changed, making it an open-and-shut case against the supercar driver.

Others felt the Lamborghini had already crossed on amber and that the Mazda driver was reckless for turning late.

One commenter, however, scolded both drivers for “rushing” and putting lives at risk.

Two people assessed for minor injuries

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 7.45pm along Yishun Street 51.

Two people were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

