Sky Lantern Festival Happening At Sentosa On 21 Feb, Let Your Wishes Take Flight

Sky Lantern Festival Happening At Sentosa On 21 Feb

Disney fans, here’s your chance to feel like you’re in that scene in ‘Tangled’.

Singapore’s inaugural Sky Lantern Festival is set to take place at Palawan Green on Sentosa.

Reminiscent of Taiwan’s Pingxi Night Festival, this extraordinary event invites attendees to pen their heartfelt wishes on lanterns before releasing them into the night sky.

The festival will take place on 21 Feb from 3pm to 12 midnight.

Programme schedule for Sky Lantern Festival

On the day of the Sky Lantern Festival, attendees are welcome to start filing in from 3pm onwards.

They can then enjoy a Music Festival — which includes a cultural performance by surprise guests — and tuck into a delectable selection of local and international food.

The grand ceremony commences at 7pm, during which the Guests of Honour will provide instructions regarding the safe release of lanterns.

Subsequently, the much-anticipated lantern release will take centre stage at 7.30pm.

To comply with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) guidelines, there will be five batches of alternate release sessions.

At 9.30pm, the programme will come to a close.

For those with a lingering appetite to prolong the night’s magic, an afterparty awaits from 10pm to midnight.

Guidelines for releasing the lanterns

Safety guidelines prohibit the free release of sky lanterns at the festival.

Instead, attendees are permitted to float the lanterns in the air for five to 10 minutes until the candle subsides.

To further ensure safety, 60m-long bamboo strings will be used to secure the lanterns to the ground.

Thereafter, attendees will have to retrieve their lanterns by pulling the string.

Additionally, dedicated safety marshals will be on duty to monitor the event.

They will be equipped with fire extinguishers — just in case.

Tickets priced at S$50 each

Tickets to the festival are priced at S$50 each — excluding platform booking fees — and can be purchased on the Eventbrite website here.

Students can enjoy discounted prices at S$25 per ticket, while children aged seven years and below get free admission.

To make yourself comfortable, you are free to bring along mats, foldable chairs, and blankets.

However, outside food and beverages are not allowed.

Here are the details of the festival and how you can get there:



Sky Lantern Festival

Address: Palawan Green, Sentosa Singapore

Date: 21 Feb

Time: 3pm – 12 midnight

Nearest MRT station: VivoCity

