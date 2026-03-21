Laos to cut school to 3 days per week to save energy during fuel shortage

Laos reduces school to 3 days a week to save energy during fuel shortage

The energy crisis fueled by conflict in the Middle East has forced Laos to reduce school to just 3 days a week.

The Laotian government announced the decision on 19 March, and it expects schools to make immediate adjustments to their schedules.

According to Laotian Times, the policy will remain in effect until otherwise stated.

Measure forced by Middle East crisis

The measure requires all schools across Laos, public and private, to immediately reduce in-person classes to three days per week.

Despite the adjustments, the government still expects schools to complete the full curriculum. It might extend the school year to make this possible.

Tertiary education, like universities and vocational schools, also needs to comply with the order.

The Laotian government is considering online education, as it did during COVID, while monitoring the situation in the Middle East.

The government will review internet access and quality nationwide to ensure this is a feasible solution.

Not the only country in Southeast Asia struggling

Although most have not resorted to such extreme measures, many Southeast Asian countries are facing similar struggles.

Similarly, Thailand ordered its civil servants to begin working from home, unless they are in a public-facing position, until further notice.

Unfortunately, despite the US government’s insistence that this will not be a “forever war,” they have also been very vague about how long the conflict will last.

“We wouldn’t want to set a definitive time frame on that, but we’re on plans,” said US. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Also read: Thai government orders WFH among civil servants amid looming energy crisis linked to Middle East conflict



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Featured image adapted from Vientiane International School.