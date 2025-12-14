AC/DC tops PM Lawrence Wong’s Spotify Wrapped, netizens impressed by ‘peak’ music taste

Netizens impressed by PM Lawrence Wong’s Spotify Wrapped with AC/DC topping artist list

Hot on the heels of Chan Chun Sing’s tongue-in-cheek Spotify Wrapped post, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong surprised netizens by sharing his actual Spotify Wrapped, with legendary rock band AC/DC taking the top spot.

PM Wong posted his top artists list on TikTok on 12 Dec, quickly drawing praise and amusement from netizens impressed by his music taste.

Rock legends dominate PM Wong’s top artists list

AC/DC clinched the No.1 position on PM Wong’s Spotify Wrapped.

The Australian rock band needs little introduction, with classics like ‘Thunderstruck’ and ‘Back in Black’ remaining instantly recognisable across generations.

Fittingly, ‘Back in Black’ played in the background of the TikTok clip.

Coming in second was Oasis, the iconic 1990s British rock band best known for ‘Wonderwall’.

The song’s reputation as a guitar beginner’s staple was not lost on netizens, who were quick to crack jokes about it across social media.

Rounding out PM Wong’s top five were Roy Orbison, The Proclaimers, and Creedence Clearwater Revival, artists behind timeless hits such as ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’, ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’, and ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain’.

Netizens praise PM’s ‘elite’ music taste

The post has since racked oup ver 5,000 likes and over a hundred comments, with many praising PM Wong — affectionately dubbed “Daddy Wong” by some — for his taste in music.

Others expressed surprise that the Prime Minister was willing to share his most-listened-to artists so openly, calling the post unexpectedly relatable.

Still, his strong showing in classic rock may not be entirely surprising.

Last year, while serving as Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Wong revealed that he has been playing the guitar for over 40 years.

Just days ago, one of his guitars was auctioned off for S$650,000 at a charity event, further cementing his credentials as both a music lover and long-time musician.

