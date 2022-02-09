Woman Buys Milk Formula & Bags $88,888 Lazada Angbao

Many Singaporeans enjoy the convenience and savings that online e-commerce stores like Lazada and Shopee offer.

Besides affordable goods, customers can sometimes stand a chance to bring home attractive lucky draw prizes too.

Recently, a mother of a 2-year-old boy bagged an auspicious $88,888 lucky draw angbao after buying milk powder from Lazada.

Image courtesy of Lazada

The lucky draw was held to commemorate Chinese New Year (CNY) and reward customers who purchased items in preparation for the festive occasion.

Mother scores Lazada angbao after buying milk power for son

In a press release on Tuesday (8 Feb), Lazada shared that Priscilla Tang, a mother of a 2-year-old son, had won the $88,888 grand prize of the Prosperity Sale campaign.

Source

Tang had apparently bought milk powder of an undisclosed value from the e-commerce website for her son.

In a photo of her receiving the cheque, Ms Tang’s excitement was evident even through her opaque mask.

Tang has apparently been a Lazada shopper for more than 4 years.

10 lucky draw winners brought home cash prizes

Held from 8 Jan to 4 Feb, the Prosperity Sale campaign rewarded 100 Lazada shoppers with cash and prizes.

Ms Tang won the top prize of $88,888. 9 other winners meanwhile brought home cash prizes worth $3,888 each.

According to Lazada, customers qualified for the draw each time they made a purchase on the platform.

Presenting the cheques to some winners, Lazada CEO Loh Wee Lee congratulated the lucky customers and thanked them for their support through the years.

Congrats Ms Tang & all the winners

Congratulations to Ms Tang for bagging the hefty angbao.

Though it remains unclear how much she had spent on the milk powder, it goes without saying that $88,888 is more than sufficient to cover the costs.

Kudos to Lazada for giving back and rewarding customers for their support.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Lazada.