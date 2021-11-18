Lazada Million Dollar Condo Giveaway Won By Retired Hawker, Only Purchased $3 Worth Of Items

During the recent 11.11 sale, many tried their luck at scoring Lazada’s biggest giveaway — a million-dollar condominium unit in Queenstown.

On Wednesday (17 Nov), Lazada announced the grand winner of the draw — a 70-year-old retired hawker, Mr Chow Meng Cheng.

Image courtesy of Lazada Singapore

Despite his modest purchase of just $3.41, Mr Chow managed to win Lazada’s biggest prize.

He was first made aware of the giveaway after his daughter introduced him to the Lazzie Star in-app game which helped increase his chances of winning.

Retired hawker wins free condo from Lazada draw

On Wednesday (17 Nov), Mr Chow was unveiled as the winner of Lazada’s 11.11 grand prize. The prize, a one-bedroom condo unit worth $1,000,000, was co-sponsored by real estate agency, PropNex.

Prior to retirement, Mr Chow was a hawker for over 30 years, selling fish noodle soup to support his family of 5.

While he had been a Lazada shopper since 2017, he only started buying more items at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic when vulnerable individuals were encouraged to stay home.

Mr Chow was apparently not aware of the giveaway until his daughter told him about it and introduced the in-app game, Lazzie Star, for him to enter the draw.

The game required shoppers to collect Golden Keys, which allowed participants to have a higher chance of winning.

After some coaching from his daughter, Mr Chow started playing the game and later won 5 Golden Keys upon reaching level 25 in the game.

After spending just $3.41 on aloe vera gel and a digital voucher for Nasi Lemak, the 70-year-old managed to collect the winning golden key while playing the game.

Grand winner initially thought it was a scam

Given his small purchase, it never occurred to Mr Chow that he had a chance of winning the prize.

He initially thought it was a scam when the Lazada team surprised him with the news. Furthermore, Mr Chow mentioned he had never been so lucky in his entire life. He was only sure after verifying it with Lazada’s customer service team.

According to Lazada Singapore’s CEO, their key focus was to support sellers through this challenging year. Thus, they were glad to see both shoppers and sellers rewarded.

PropNex Realty CEO also congratulated Mr Chow and his family for winning the grand prize. They hope Mr Chow can enjoy his retirement in the new condo with a good view and an abundance of facilities.

Apart from the million-dollar condo giveaway, 11 lucky winners who took part in the LazWinACondo dance challenge also received $1,111 worth of vouchers.

Congratulations to Mr Chow

Congratulations to Mr Chow for winning Lazada’s grand prize, as well as the other winners.

We hope Mr Chow will be able to retire comfortably with the new condominium.

