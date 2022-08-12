Panda Cub Le Le Turns 1, River Wonders Celebrates Birthday With 3-Tier Cake & Month-Long Activities

Le Le Turns 1 On 14 Aug & Celebrates With Special Ice Cake

In the blink of an eye, Singapore’s fluffiest and chonkiest superstar is turning one this coming Sunday (14 Aug).

As part of his birthday celebrations, folks at River Wonders recently showered Le Le with gifts, including a three-tier ice cake.

Various panda-themed events will also run till 11 Sep to commemorate the momentous occasion, including an all-new day-to-night experience.

Responded to training well & grew up healthily in the past year

According to Mandai Wildlife Group, Le Le has made huge strides over the past year since he was born.

Through positive reinforcement training (PRT), the baby panda has learned to be comfortable following certain instructions and receiving a treat when he executes a ‘correct’ behaviour.

This would come in handy in the future, allowing his handlers to perform routine medical checks.

Like any young child, Le Le gets distracted easily, so PRT sessions usually run for only a few minutes at a time.

These sessions are expected to be extended over the coming months.

That said, Le Le still spends most of his days playing, sleeping, and spending time with his mum Jia Jia over bamboo bites.

Now weighing 33kg, the cub has been getting used to munching on pellets and carrots since mid-June.

Although he’s still reliant on mummy’s milk, Le Le’s diet has expanded and now includes bamboo leaves and shoots.

Le Le celebrates birthday with special ice cake

To celebrate the occasion, the team at River Wonders presented Le Le and his mum with a three-tier ice cake embedded with carrots, bamboo, and edible flowers. The cake was even topped with apple slices on Friday (12 May) morning.

These celebrations are set to continue through the weekend.

Le Le is set to devour his second ice cake on Sunday (14 Aug) — the actual date of his birthday.

Panda-themed event to celebrate wonderful milestone

If this weekend may come too soon for fans of Le Le, fret not, as there will be celebrations running throughout River Wonders till 11 Sep.

A new day-to-night panda-themed experience which debuted this month will allow guests to marvel at the pandas in the daytime and meet nocturnal creatures up close come nightfall.

There will also be various installations where visitors can snap photos to commemorate the occasion. Additionally, a whole host of activities will be available for the entire family to participate in.

Those looking to snap tickets to the event can visit the official Panda-stic Party website for more details.

Happy birthday Le Le!

It’s great to see Le Le growing up well and putting on some healthy weight over the past year.

Now that he seems more acclimatised to his new surroundings, we hope that he’ll be able to welcome guests in full vigour this month.

Happy birthday Le Le! Here’s wishing you many more healthy and joyous birthday celebrations in the years to come.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Clement Sim.