Lee Je-Hoon Calls S’pore One Of Favourite Countries To Visit, Surprised When Taxi Drivers Recognise Him

Actor Lee Je-Hoon In Singapore To Promote New Drama ‘Taxi Driver 2’

Singapore is no stranger to welcoming Korean stars to our sunny shores.

Just a few months ago, Song Joong-ki and Park Eun-bin were in town to promote their respective dramas.

Today (24 Mar), it was Lee Je-hoon’s turn to drop by.

Addressing a packed press conference room at the Resorts World Convention Centre, the 38-year-old revealed that he frequently visits the Lion City.

In addition to promoting his latest drama ‘Taxi Driver 2’, Lee is also here to hold his first-ever fan meet in Singapore on Saturday (25 Mar).

Lee Je-hoon a regular visitor to Singapore

While his last official trip to Singapore was a while ago, Lee let on that he’s actually been here numerous times in a personal capacity.

According to Lee, our sunny island is one of his favourite countries to visit.

In fact, as soon as countries eased travel restrictions, he quickly booked a flight over and was just here last year.

But to our surprise, he admitted that it was his first time in touristy Sentosa, although he has been to other popular areas like Chinatown.

He explained that he usually prefers to walk around the city, so reaching the island is a little harder to do on foot.

We guess even celebrities prefer to save on their cab fare.

When he does take a cab or private hire ride, it usually ends with the driver — at first oblivious to whom they’d been ferrying — checking the rearview mirror when Lee says “thank you” and doing a double take.

“It’s always surprising to find people who recognise me and want to take a photo with me,” he stated.

Has to remind himself to drive safely after taking on acting role

In ‘Taxi Driver 2’ (which is currently the most-watched drama on Viu Singapore, by the way), Lee returns as Kim Do-ki, a vigilante taxi driver who avenges wronged victims.

The action-packed thriller is filled with tonnes of stunts not just in terms of fighting, but also driving.

Soompi reports that Lee actually performed most of his own driving stunts, which included lots of drifting, speeding, and other things you absolutely shouldn’t do on the road.

This was something that Lee had to constantly remind himself of after taking on the role.

Lee candidly shared that although he’s usually a very safe driver who never goes over the speed limit, his character’s reckless side almost pops out at times.

When that happens, he has to tell himself to calm down and drive properly.

Remember: while dangerous car feats may look very cool on camera, the accidents they could lead to in real life are not.

Keep an eye out for Lee Je-hoon in Singapore

Whether or not you’re able to make it to his fan meet, seeing Lee in Singapore may not be so difficult after all, given how often he said he comes by.

So the next time you’re out and about, look out for a handsome guy in a t-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops — it’s what Lee said he usually wears here.

As for where you’re more likely to spot him next, well, let’s just say that when the press conference host brought up Joo Chiat, Lee said that he hadn’t been there but had the thoughtful look of a traveller plotting his next adventure.

Of course, should you be lucky enough to bump into the actor, remember to be respectful and mindful of his privacy — famous or not, nobody wants to be disturbed on their holiday.

