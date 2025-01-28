Ex-WP MP Leon Perera moves to US, places serious doubt on GE involvement

Ex-Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera announces move to US via LinkedIn

Ex-Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (MP) Leon Perera recently announced that he will be moving to the United States (US).

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday (28 Jan), Mr Perera shared that he will be undertaking a new role as Executive Director at Yamada Consulting Group (YCG) USA and will be based in New York City.

Despite being spotted at Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) events since last year, the move has placed serious doubt on whether he will be participating in the upcoming General Elections (GE).

Will still return frequently to Singapore

Announcing the move, Mr Perera said his job scope will involve helping the company build connections between the US and Asia.

He will remain Chairman of the Board for the Yamada Consulting and Spire group in Asia.

“I hope this period of time will help me to develop new perspectives and ideas about what is going on in the world,” he said.

Mr Perera added that while he looks forward to spending time in the US, he expects himself to return to Singapore “frequently”.

The 54-year-old ended the post with a heartfelt dedication to his wife, “who has been travelling with him (me)” and for dividing her time between the two cities.

Prior to the announcement, Mr Perera had been spotted at various PSP events, including the party’s National Day dinner last year.

Put serious doubts on GE involvement

Responding to Channel NewsAsia’s (CNA) queries, Mr Perera said he had “nothing to add” about his participation in the upcoming GE.

However, one political analyst who CNA spoke to said it is “very unlikely” that Mr Perera would contest in the next GE.

Experts also expressed doubts about how he would be able to serve residents and attend parliamentary sittings if he was elected.

