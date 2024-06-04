Lexus car owner incurs S$220K in repair costs after suspected lightning strike in Upper Thomson

Lexus car owner incurs S$220K in repair costs after lightning allegedly strikes vehicle

Last November, a woman’s Lexus sedan was apparently struck by lightning after she parked it next to a playground along Springleaf Avenue during a thunderstorm.

Fortunately, no one was in the car when the incident occurred.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a car dealer subsequently quoted Mdm Ye (transliterated from Chinese) a whopping S$220,000 in repair fees.

Thankfully for Mdm Ye, the repair fees were borne by her insurance company — her policy covered damages sustained through acts of nature.

Could not open doors & start engine of Lexus car after thunderstorm

Speaking to the Chinese news site, Mdm Ye shared that her husband parked the vehicle near a playground along Springleaf Avenue as they headed to a family gathering on the day of the incident.

Mdm Ye recalled that a sudden thunderstorm occurred at about 2.30pm that day and lasted about an hour.

As they were about to enter the car, the couple discovered they had difficulties opening the car door and starting the engine.

Moreover, the airbag on the car’s left passenger seat was also inflated.

“That’s where I place the child safety seat,” Mdm Ye noted. “If there were kids in the car at the time, I dare not imagine the consequences.”

She added that she often ferry her grandson to and from school with the car.

The sedan was eventually towed away after a technician failed to kick-start the engine.

Manufacturer claimed damage was due to an ‘act of nature’

About a month after the incident, Mdm Ye received an email attributing the damage to an “act of nature”, which was beyond the manufacturer’s control.

This further convinced the elderly woman that the car was struck by lightning.

She pointed out that there were burn marks on the tree that the car was parked next to and that some of its leaves were charred.

Fortunately for Mdm Ye, her car insurance policy covers natural disasters. As such, the S$220,000 repair fee quoted to her was borne by the insurance company.

Even though more than six months have passed since the incident, Mdm Ye told Shin Min Daily that the car has yet to be repaired.

As such, she and her husband decided to purchase another Toyota car as a temporary replacement.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.