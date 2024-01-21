Buddha Tooth Relic Temple Has Hidden Vegetarian Food Court With Meals Under S$5

Lian Xin Vegetarian Food Court Serves Affordable Food Right Under Buddha Tooth Relic Temple

Nestled below the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown is an air-conditioned food court that serves affordable vegetarian food, named Lian Xin Vegetarian Food Court.

A hidden gem known mainly among people who live and work in the area, the establishment has been attracting younger diners.

Since this year, Lian Xin restaurant has changed its opening hours to accommodate those who wish to have their breakfast there.

Lian Xin vegetarian food court serves affordable variety of cuisines

Located in the basement of the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, Lian Xin has four different vegetarian stalls:

Western

Mixed rice

Noodles

Drinks

Customers give its laksa pasta rave reviews, although the dish isn’t always available. Reviews of Lian Xin on websites like HappyCow and Burpple claim that the laksa is only on the menu on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Drinks and desserts are priced at S$1 each, which is quite a rare find in the city centre.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Tan Ming Tat, assistant executive director and legal counsel of the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, said Lian Xin restaurant was originally open from 9am to 2.30pm.

However, since the start of this month, the temple has been experimenting with different operating hours to cater to people who wish to have vegetarian breakfast there.

Currently, Lian Xin is open from 7am to 3pm. Here’s how to get there if you intend to try the various dishes:



Lian Xin 莲芯膳坊 (formerly Five Insights Hall)

Address: 288 South Bridge Rd, B1 Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum, Singapore 058840

Opening hours: 7am – 3pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Maxwell

Mr Tan also explained that Lian Xin used to be known as the Five Insights Hall where monks at the temple would have their meals.

But in 2022, the food court went through a revamp, with air conditioning installed so patrons can dine in comfort.

Sales increased by 20% since office crowd came

According to restaurant manager Ye Gaoshun, profits have increased by about 20% since more office workers began dining at Lian Xin during lunchtime.

Explaining the low prices, he said that the food court aims for quick turnover, albeit with smaller profits.

Long-time vegetarian Chen Shufen, 40, told Shin Min Daily News that food is getting more and more expensive in general.

But Lian Xin is a favourite of hers due to its affordability.

She also pointed out that many tourists visit the temple and wish to try vegetarian food, so it’s a convenient location to sample a variety.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @raymondchianghiank on Lemon8 and Google Maps.