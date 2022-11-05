Man Lies Down & Makes ‘Snow Angels’, Does Backflips On Empty S’pore Road

Man Lies Down & Does Backflips In The Middle Of A Road In Singapore

Considering Singapore’s high population density, our roads are often congested with vehicles. An empty road is a rare sight, which one man oddly took to be a chance for him to lie down and do backflips on it.

While nothing of consequence seemed to happen in the footage, the man’s actions undoubtedly put himself and others around him in danger.

Man lies flat & does backflips on seemingly empty road

In a video shared by ROADS.sg on Facebook, a man in a black t-shirt and grey shorts is seen lying in the middle of an unidentified road in Singapore.

He appears barefoot, his slippers lying haphazardly across the road.

While lying flat on the ground at the start of the clip, he spreads his legs and arms as though mimicking a star. He then starts waving his limbs around, like someone making snow angels.

He proceeds to struggle to do a backflip, saying out loud, “Wait ah, wait ah” while swinging his legs backwards over his head.

Upon landing on his feet, he taunts someone or possibly even vehicles in front of him, exclaiming, “Oi, come ah, come!”

Interacts with person behind camera

Halfway through the video, he laughs and quips, “One more time, one more time.” He calls out to someone diagonally in front to his right, as though asking them to watch him.

He then sits on the road and starts counting in Malay. The man subsequently attempts a second backflip, this time pausing for a fleeting handstand before landing upright.

The moment he returns to a standing position successfully, the man lets out a triumphant shout. The video ends with him beckoning for the person behind the camera to leave, telling them, “Let’s go.”

Poses safety risk for himself & others

While ROADS.sg did not disclose the location of the incident, someone in the comments claimed that it could be near the bus stop at Blk 48 Lower Delta Road in Tiong Bahru.

Judging by how empty the road looks, the incident could have happened late at night or in the wee hours of the morning, when there tend to be fewer vehicles on the road.

Nevertheless, many Facebook users suggested that the man’s actions were dangerous and could result in him getting hurt.

Others wondered if he could have been under the influence of any substances.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that standing or lying down in the middle of the road the way the man did and obstructing traffic isn’t advisable.

Not only could he get hit by an oncoming vehicle, but he could also cause wider damage or casualties should motorists get into accidents while trying to avoid him.

Hopefully, the man and his companions will stop performing such dangerous stunts again.

