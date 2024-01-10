Light To Night S’pore 2024 Features Multi-Way Table Tennis Games, ASMR Performance & Food Street

Light To Night Singapore 2024 Features Interactive Artworks & Food Street

As 2024 gets underway, the Light to Night Singapore arts festival will soon be returning for its 8th iteration.

Set to take place from 19 Jan to 8 Feb, the festival will feature over 60 artworks and programmes, from art installations to light projections and live performances.

As part of the festival, attendees can play round-table table tennis, enjoy an ASMR performance, and even savour street food along a pedestrianised road outside the National Gallery Singapore.

Tickets for the ticketed experiences are currently available and attendees are encouraged to pre-register for some of the more popular programmes.

Light to Night 2024 will run from 19 Jan to 8 Feb

Over the years, the Light to Night festival has been a celebration of art and creativity in Singapore.

From 19 Jan to 8 Feb this year, Light to Night will return to Singapore for the 8th time, showcasing artworks by all manner of artists from Singapore and the region.

These artworks are creative takes on the festival’s theme ‘Reimagine’, and these aren’t limited to just art installations.

For instance, Singaporean artist Lee Wen will present the ‘Ping Pong Go-Round’ — imagine a regular game of table tennis, but played on an unorthodox circular table.

Whisperlodge’s showcase ‘Wishful Thinking’ also provides a unique experience. Visitors in the multi-room installation can experience “unexpected textures and sounds” inspired by autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR).

Additionally, the installation features an hour-long live ASMR performance on Saturday evenings. Tickets to ‘Wishful Thinking’ cost S$5 per pax.

Features Dungeons & Dragons programme and food street

As seen from the above examples, attendees are encouraged to ‘interact’ with the art installations.

An especially unique one is ‘Dungeons & Dragons: The Art Quest’. Attendees of the role-playing tabletop game can participate in a homebrew rendition with art from the National Collection.

This is also a ticketed programme, with a 45-minute session costing S$20 per pax.

Singaporean artist Kumari Nahappan’s artwork ‘Wings of Change’ features an enormous saga seed. She intended the artwork to draw attention to “vanishing” saga trees, reminding festival-goers of the urgency of preservation and sustainability.

The thoughtful art piece will be located at Padang Field. Ms Kumari encouraged audiences to circulate clockwise around the seed as part of the experience.

Visitors can also enjoy culinary art in the form of street food at the ‘Art x Social Festival Street‘, located along a stretch of St Andrew’s Road outside the National Gallery Singapore.

The festival village will be open from 6pm to midnight for the first two weekends — 19-20 Jan and 26-27 Jan.

Dance performances and live music at the festival village promise to make the place a feast not just for the tastebuds.

Bookings now available for ticketed programmes

Some experiences at the festival require tickets while others are free.

Interested members of the public can already purchase tickets for the ticketed programmes via the Light to Night Singapore website. Simply navigate to the particular programme or artwork and click “buy ticket”.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the more popular experiences.

While the exhibitions are spread throughout the Civic District, the National Gallery is a good starting point.



National Gallery Singapore

Address: 1 St Andrew’s Rd, #01–01, Singapore 178957

Dates: 14 Jan-3 Feb

Nearest MRT: City Hall Station

For more information on the event, visit the Light to Night 2024 website.

Featured image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore.