Veteran local singer Ling Xiao dies aged 75, was recently admitted to ICU

Ling Xiao dies in his sleep 3 years after suffering from stroke in 2022

Veteran Singapore singer Ling Xiao has died at the age of 75, reported Shin Min Daily News.

His passing comes about a month after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Ling Xiao passed away at home on 13 Dec

Ling Xiao, whose real name is Tan Choon Huat, passed away early on Saturday (13 Dec) morning, his younger sister told the Chinese Daily.

She had returned home after work when she found her brother unresponsive and called the doctor, she said.

His death was subsequently confirmed at about 7am.

Ling Xiao was recently admitted to ICU

About a month ago, Shin Min reported that Ling Xiao was admitted to the ICU due to illness but was later transferred to a regular ward after his condition improved.

His sister said he was subsequently discharged to recuperate at home, as per his wishes.

His return home was peaceful and he was accompanied by family, she added.

Ling Xiao suffered various illnesses

Over the past few years, Ling Xiao had been plagued with illnesses, including hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes, his sister said.

This meant he had to rely on medication and insulin injections.

He started kidney dialysis in 2022, but suffered a stroke in the same year, resulting in the right side of his body becoming paralysed.

While he underwent acupuncture treatment, he refused physiotherapy, thinking that he was too old and it was a waste of time.

As he was unable to care for himself, he was cared for by his sister.

Ling Xiao debuted in 1967

Ling Xiao broke out in the entertainment scene in 1967 after coming in second in a singing competition.

He soon shot to fame for his velvety vocals and good looks, with his song “Melancholic Flower” becoming a huge hit.

He also become popular in Hong Kong, with a fan club formed for him there.

In 1998, he turned to acting, appearing in Channel 8 serial “Facing the Music”.

In his later years, he was a judge for Mediacorp singing competition “Golden Age Talentime”.

Wake being held in Bukit Merah

According to an obituary being circulated online, Ling Xiao’s wake is at Block 116A Bukit Merah Central.

It will be held till his funeral next Wednesday (17 Dec) morning, when he will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium.

The cortege will leave at 9.45am.

Also read: S’pore-born food critic & producer Chua Lam dies aged 83, he was cremated without a ceremony

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 凌霄 on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.