S’pore-born food critic & producer Chua Lam dies aged 83, he was cremated without ceremony

Chua Lam dies in Hong Kong surrounded by friends & family

Singapore-born food critic Chua Lam has died in Hong Kong (HK) at the age of 83.

His passing was announced in a post on his official Facebook account on Friday (27 June).

Chua Lam died on 25 June

According to the post, Chua died peacefully on Wednesday (25 June) at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital.

He was surrounded by family and friends.

In accordance with his wishes, no ceremony was held so as not to trouble his friends and relatives.

His body has already been cremated.

He was interested in film, arts & literature from young

Chua was born in Singapore in 1941, the brother of former principal of Nanyang Girls’ High School principal Chua Liang and the late former TV producer Chua Swan.

He was interested in film, the arts and literature from young. At the age of 14, he published his first article in Nanyang Siang Pau, according to the South China Morning Post.

In 1957, he left Singapore to study film in Japan.

He settled down in HK in 1963

Chua finally settled down in Hong Kong in 1963 after travelling around the world.

In the city, he worked in the film production industry for Shaw Brothers Studio and Golden Harvest, producing movies like Jackie Chan’s “Wheels On Meals”, “Armour Of God” and “Mr Nice Guy”.

He started a talk show in 1989 that featured many HK movie stars like Joey Wong, Leslie Cheung and Maggie Cheung, causing a sensation.

He entered food industry in 1990s

In the late 90s, Chua entered the food industry, opening restaurants and writing food reviews.

He would organise culinary tours across the world, which included sampling dishes from restaurants.

He would detail these trips in his newspaper columns.

He also served as a consultant for the Chinese food documentaries “A Bite of China” and “Once Upon a Bite”.

He was one of HK’s ‘Four Talents’

For his contributions to HK’s cultural landscape, he was named one of the “Four Talents of Hong Kong”, along with James Wong Jim, Louis Cha Leung-yung and Ni Kuang.

He was the last of the four to pass away.

Chua last visited Singapore in September 2023 to attend the opening of a charity Calligraphy Exhibition at the Marina Bay Sands.

Featured image adapted from Chua Lam 蔡瀾 on Facebook and 蔡瀾 on Facebook.